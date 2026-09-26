Check Out All of the "Descendants/Zombies/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour" Merchandise

The Worlds Collide Tour is back for a second year, this time bringing together the worlds of Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock. The tour kicked off with its first stop tonight in Palm Desert, California, where we had the chance to check out the merchandise available this year.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend tonight’s debut performances of the Descendants/Zombies/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour!

Returning for its second year, the Worlds Collide Tour once again features stars and songs from the Descendants and ZOMBIES franchises, this year with the addition of songs from the Camp Rock franchise – coming as interest regarding the now classic franchise is sure to be piqued, thanks to Camp Rock 3.

Of course, there’s hardly anything more magical than picking up a concert tee and the Worlds Collide Tour had a wide selection of merchandise for fans to bring home the crossover event.

Ranging from T-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories, and more, there is something for everyone.

Fans of the performers also have the opportunity to pick up shirts dedicated to them.

Let’s take a look at more of the merchandise:

More on the 2026 Worlds Collide Tour: