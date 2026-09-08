Setlist Revealed for Upcoming "Descendants / ZOMBIES / Camp Rock Worlds Collide" Concert Tour
Start listening to the soundtracks now to learn the words if you didn't already know them!
Fans can now get a sneak peek of the songs they're going to hear at the Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock Worlds Collide Concert Tour that kicks off later this month.
What's Happening:
- Ahead of its launch starting later this month, the Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock Worlds Collide concert tour has revealed their official setlist, giving fans an idea of what to expect in arenas across the continent.
- As one might expect, the songs featured come from all three of the franchises - Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock - performed by stars from the films as they tour North America.
- More details are expected in the near future, but fans can expect to hear the songs on the official setlist:
- Dancing With The Enemy
- Did You Hear About Them
- Echo
- Evil Like Me
- For Once In My Life
- Get Ready
- Go Live It
- Heartless
- Introducing Me
- One Beat Away
- Perfect Princess
- Play My Music
- Show The World
- This is Love
- Stand
- This Is Me
- Tomorrow
- We Rock
- Work in Progress
- Wouldn't Change A Thing
- Some fans may have noticed that these songs are all in alphabetical order, and are not necessarily the order in which they will appear during the concert tour.
- Another song that is said to be part of the tour, "Worlds Collide," is also available to listen to now on most major streaming platforms.
- Kicking off this fall across North America, the 2026 Worlds Collide Concert Tour will feature the likes of:
- Malachi Barton
- Liamani Segura
- Dara Reneé
- Mekonnen Knife
- Hudson Stone
- Swayam Bhatia
- Kiara Romero
- Alexandro Byrd.
- The tour will visit 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and wraps on December 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, MX.
- Tickets are on sale now at the official site.
- There will also be various VIP packages available, including opportunities to be part of the tour's cast Q&A.
- This year's tour will bring the added twist of songs from the Camp Rock franchise – coming as interest regarding the now classic franchise is sure to be piqued, thanks to Camp Rock 3.
- Next-level choreography and electrifying special effects will be combined with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs for an unforgettable evening filled with nonstop delight, fan interactions, and nostalgia.
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