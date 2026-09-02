Walt Disney World Previews Merchandise for Upcoming 55th Anniversary
Our first look at this new collection offers some great retro vibes.
Walt Disney World is getting ready to celebrate its 55th anniversary in just under a month on October 1 – and of course, there will be some exclusive merchandise for the occasion.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has shared a first look at the exclusive merchandise created to celebrate the resort's 55th anniversary.
- The preview likely isn't the entire collection, but it has given us our first look at a shirt, hoodie, pair of mouse ears, backpack and even a patriotic Mickey Mouse plush.
- The shirt features a patriotic Mickey, looking like he just stepped out of Main Street, U.S.A., in front of a stylized Cinderella Castle, with the 55 Magical Years logo.
- The hoodie is an updated version of a design that has been used many times over the years, representing all four parks.
- Put a bow on top of your outfit with this Minnie Mouse ear headband created just for the anniversary.
- Mickey Mouse is a true citizen of Main Street in this plush, which features a 55 Magical Years pendant.
- Lastly, a backpack features the same designs from the hoodie all-over.
- The collection will soon be available at the Magic Kingdom's Emporium, EPCOT's Creations Shop and other select locations across the resort.
- Also celebrating the 55th anniversary is an exquisitely detailed Cinderella doll.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A new African painted dog has joined the pack at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Get ready to look fashionable and feel comfortable on your next trip to Walt Disney World with this all-new Athleisure collection.
- As part of this year's Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic, celebrated chefs will be lead a special collaborative tasting menu experience.
- Hurly Burly, the new historic seaside theater at Disney's BoardWalk, will officially open on October 1.
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