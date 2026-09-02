This New Cinderella Doll Celebrates the Classic Character and Walt Disney World's 55th Anniversary
This Limited Edition doll celebrates the character and a classic attraction.
There's no shortage of Disney Princess dolls in existence, but the newest one, coming out next month, is something special, as it brings together a classic Disney character and a classic Walt Disney World attraction.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has unveiled a brand new limited edition Cinderella doll.
- It's officially named Cinderella Limited Edition Doll – Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary. As the name would imply, this is not simply just another Cinderella doll, but one inspired by Prince Charming's Regal Carousel at Magic Kingdom.
- The skirt of the dress is modeled after the top of the carousel, while the bottom hem includes carousel horses
- The doll's necklace is inspired by the carved filigree that can be found in the framework of the carousel.
- This Cinderella doll does not have the traditional glass slippers, but is instead wearing shoes that include carousel horses in the heels.
- The homage to the classic Walt Disney World attraction certainly makes this limited edition Disney doll unique, and one that collectors will likely want to add to their collection. The doll is set to be available at Walt Disney World "soon" and on DisneyStore.com on October 12.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A new painted dog named Prospect has debuted at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- The menu for the new Hurly Burly restaurant at Disney's Boardwalk is now available.
- Construction continues for new Tropical Americas land. Check out our recent update.
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