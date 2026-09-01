Photos: More Structures and Finer Details Appear as Construction on Tropical Americas Continues at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Since our last update, more of the Tropical Americas skyline has taken shape at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The town of Pueblo Esperanza is coming to life on the former site of Dinoland U.S.A. at the park.

Starting at the side of the land that once served as the entrance to Chester & Hester's Dino-Rama (closer to Finding Nemo: The Musical - The Big Blue & Beyond), you can see more of the buildings taking shape that will be featured in the new land.

In our photos, you can also see more of the structures around the land taking shape, as well as themed rock work. You can also see the roof of El Carrusel de Los Animalitos and that whole building taking shape.

Notably different from our last update, you can now see the entrance archway to the land taking shape. Devotees may recall what this archway looks like from the model of the land, which can currently be seen in Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Now, you can see how that structure is coming to life at the park in these photos below. Along with the archway, the former location of TriloBites has been stripped of signage and remains standing in its location. At this point, it's probably safe to assume it will get incorporated into the new land in some way.

Tropical Americas is set to open in 2027 at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World. While this is the only visible construction that we can see taking shape, we also know that further down the pathway there is a large amount of work being done at the site of the former DINOSAUR attraction, as that experience is transformed into Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent.

To plan your visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom and all of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!