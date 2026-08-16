New "Indiana Jones" Attraction Details and Title Revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The new adventure sets itself apart from it's Anaheim and Tokyo counterparts

We now know the new name and inspiration behind the new Indiana Jones experience coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

During the Disney Experiences showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Imagineers Michael Hundgen and Chris Beatty revealed a treasure trove of details about everyone’s favorite snake fearing archeologist.

We already knew that the new attraction will anchor one end of the new Tropical Americas at the park, but we also learned that it will include revolutionary Audio-Animatronics figures, an original storyline, and one grand escapade that transports guests into the world of the ancient Maya alongside Indy.

Disney Legend Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones himself, revealed to the crowd (via video) during the presentation that he himself will be serving as the model for the animatronic hero depicted in the attraction.

The name of the new attraction? Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent.

The new attraction is rooted with deep cultural details like you'd expect to find in Disney's Animal Kingdom, showcasing Maya culture and its profound connection to nature.

Teams are working closely with archaeologists, anthropologists, and Maya experts to ensure that every element is accurate for the region.

In the new attraction, guests will rendezvous with Dr. Jones, who is exploring this mysterious temple near a once water-filled underground cave, called a cenote. Local legend says the passageway leads directly to the Maya Underworld, and is protected by a serpentine creature: the Tsukán.

It was also shared that the adventure takes off when riders are unwittingly sucked through a portal to the Underworld, where they’ll have to escape perilous dangers, like monstrous bats, larger-than-life scorpions, fire and flame, and of course, snakes.

It was was also revealed that you’ll encounter the Tsukán throughout the attraction, including a final confrontation that will probably solidify yours (and Indy's!) fear of snakes for the rest of time.

A first look at the gigantic Audio-Animatronics figure was showcased to the crowd, revealing how it completely towers over the Imagineers bringing it to life.

More to come...

More Disney Experiences News from D23:

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