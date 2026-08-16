Monstropolis to Open in 2027 at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Gets Randy Newman Theme Song
It's set to be scary good!
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is gearing up to welcome guests to Monstropolis, and fans got a new look and listen at the land as well as an updated
What’s Happening:
- Tonight is the biggest night of the year for Disney Parks fans as the Disney Experiences panel takes over the Honda Center at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Filled with tons of announcements and musical performances, it truly was a ferociously exciting evening.
- Speaking of, Disney revealed at D23 2026 that portions of Monstropolis will begin opening to guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2027, while work continues on the land's door coaster.
- Disney Legend Randy Newman has composed a new song titled "Welcome to Monstropolis," marking the first song he has written specifically for a Disney theme park.
- The new song will debut alongside Monstropolis in 2027 and will also lend its name to a new show at the Glob Theater.
- At the event, Megan Hilty brought the song to life in front of the lucky audience.
- "Welcome to Monstropolis" at the Glob Theater will introduce humans to the monster world, with Mike and Sulley serving as hosts of the show.
- Archie's Scare Pig Pizza will serve as one of the land's dining locations, offering guests slices of Monstropolis' top-rated pizza and featuring references to Fear Tech's six-legged mascot, Archie.
- The neighboring Monsters University Alumni Club will showcase the university's clubs, fraternities, and sororities, including an elite Scarer's Club honoring legendary scarers from the school's history.
- Guests looking for souvenirs will be able to visit the Scareporium, a new merchandise location designed specifically for human tourists visiting Monstropolis.
- Disney also revealed new details about Harryhausen's Restaurant, bringing the location of Mike and Celia's memorable date from Monsters, Inc. to life.
- Harryhausen's will feature a new Audio-Animatronics sushi chef, whose multiple tentacles will be seen preparing monster-sized creations for guests.
- The restaurant will offer more than just sushi, with Imagineering teasing a menu unlike anything currently offered at Walt Disney World.
- Part of the experience included a jazzy performance by Broadway star Megan Hilty, which happened to be a n
- Stay up to date on all our latest D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage.
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new journey into imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
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