Monstropolis to Open in 2027 at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Gets Randy Newman Theme Song

It's set to be scary good!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is gearing up to welcome guests to Monstropolis, and fans got a new look and listen at the land as well as an updated

What’s Happening:

Tonight is the biggest night of the year for Disney Parks fans as the Disney Experiences panel takes over the Honda Center at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Filled with tons of announcements and musical performances, it truly was a ferociously exciting evening.

Speaking of, Disney revealed at D23 2026 that portions of Monstropolis will begin opening to guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2027 , while work continues on the land's door coaster.

, while work continues on the land's door coaster. Disney Legend Randy Newman has composed a new song titled "Welcome to Monstropolis," marking the first song he has written specifically for a Disney theme park.

The new song will debut alongside Monstropolis in 2027 and will also lend its name to a new show at the Glob Theater.

At the event, Megan Hilty brought the song to life in front of the lucky audience.

"Welcome to Monstropolis" at the Glob Theater will introduce humans to the monster world, with Mike and Sulley serving as hosts of the show.

Archie's Scare Pig Pizza will serve as one of the land's dining locations, offering guests slices of Monstropolis' top-rated pizza and featuring references to Fear Tech's six-legged mascot, Archie.

will serve as one of the land's dining locations, offering guests slices of Monstropolis' top-rated pizza and featuring references to Fear Tech's six-legged mascot, Archie. The neighboring Monsters University Alumni Club will showcase the university's clubs, fraternities, and sororities, including an elite Scarer's Club honoring legendary scarers from the school's history.

will showcase the university's clubs, fraternities, and sororities, including an elite Scarer's Club honoring legendary scarers from the school's history. Guests looking for souvenirs will be able to visit the Scareporium, a new merchandise location designed specifically for human tourists visiting Monstropolis.

Disney also revealed new details about Harryhausen's Restaurant , bringing the location of Mike and Celia's memorable date from Monsters, Inc. to life.

, bringing the location of Mike and Celia's memorable date from Monsters, Inc. to life. Harryhausen's will feature a new Audio-Animatronics sushi chef, whose multiple tentacles will be seen preparing monster-sized creations for guests.

The restaurant will offer more than just sushi, with Imagineering teasing a menu unlike anything currently offered at Walt Disney World.

Part of the experience included a jazzy performance by Broadway star Megan Hilty, which happened to be a n

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