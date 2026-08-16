New Chapters of "The Imagineering Story" Set to Arrive on Disney+

With so much time having passed since the debut of Leslie Iwerks' docuseries, The Imagineering Story, the acclaimed filmmaker revealed the story now has a few more chapters to tell.

What's Happening:

During the special Horizons presentation from Disney Experiences, celebrating what's coming to Disney Parks and Destinations around the world, Filmmaker Leslie Iwerks took the stage to reveal some big news.

Not only is her new project, Disney Worldbuilders set to debut tomorrow at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, but there are more chapters in The Imagineering Story to tell.

Iwerks' docuseries, The Imagineering Story is arguably one of the greatest projects ever made to focus on the creatives behind the Disney theme parks around the world. Not just because it shows how attractions are built, but because it tries to explain what Imagineers actually do and the challenges they face to bring these destinations to life.

Most importantly, it never felt more like a commercial than a documentary.

It premiered on Disney+ in November 2019 as a six-part, roughly six-hour series, directed and executive-produced by Iwerks and narrated by Angela Bassett. It covers roughly 65 years of Walt Disney Imagineering, but many fans felt that - even as the series dropped - there was still so much more to tell.

Now, Iwerks has revealed that a second season of the series is in production now, and will debut in early 2028.

What They're Saying:

Bruce Vaughn: “Leslie has been with us as we’ve put all these new projects in motion,” Bruce shared, adding that she has "unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the creative process. For fans, that means an opportunity to see not only what Imagineers are building, but how they think."

More info as the story develops...