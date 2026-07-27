Laughing Place Counts Down to "Doomsday"

Now that Comic-Con is over, we're counting down to Avengers: Doomsday! Check back every day as we share the latest from around the Marvel Universe.

July 26th: Avengers: Doomsday Merchandise

At San Diego Comic-Con, we got a first look at new Doomsday figures from Hasbro, a watch from Citizen, and a 1/6-scale Doctor Doom figure from Hot Toys. Plus, we learned that the masks given to Marvel Studios Hall H attendees came from Jazwares and will be available to buy in the future.