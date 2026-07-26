Photos/Video: Marvel Studios Returns to Hall H for Star-Loaded San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Pro tip: read all the way to the end for the full video.

Look at the stars, look how they line up for you — and they were all... green? That's right, the Marvel Studios panel at SDCC 2026 featured some big surprises as well as three stages worth of MCU actors.

After Kevin Feige spoke briefly about the upcoming show VisionQuest and Marvel Comics' new editor-in-chief, he started off the show with an exclusive look at the upcoming Avengers: Endgame rerelease called Avengers: Endgame Encore.

Then came the first big surprise of the night: a new Ghost Rider film starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy is set to hit cinemas in 2028.

Before getting to this year's big winter release, The Punisher actor Jon Bernthal showed up to talk about his role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That film opens next week on July 31.

Of course, as one would expect, the Avengers, X-Men, and others assembled to discuss Avengers: Doomsday. In fact, after remarking on how large Hall H is and how hard it was to see the back row, two stages — and X stage and an A stage — appeared in the rear of the room. Later, all of the stars took to the stage... except for Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), who instead stayed in the crowd to ask questions of the cast. Those on stage included directors Anthony and Joe Russo plus Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn and Tenoch Huerta Mejia. Hayley Atwell also confirmed she will return in the new film as Peggy Carter.

But the night wasn't over just yet. It was then announced that Ryan Coogler, Leticia Wright, and Winston Duke would return for Black Panther III. Plus, there's a new Black Panther as David Jonsson will play the role of T'Challa's son.

Luckily, if you missed anything from the panel, we have the full video (sans the clips and footage shown) that you can watch below.

And stay tuned for more from San Diego Comic-Con 2026!