Photos: Marvel San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Booth Features "Avengers: Doomsday" Costumes and More

You can also get a photo with Wolverine!

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Preview Night is now underway, giving us a first look at this year's Marvel booth.

The biggest draw this time around will be the collection of costumes from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday (which just released a new trailer and scored a bunch of presales this week). One costume that's getting a lot of attention is that of the Latverian Witch — any theories as to who that might be? Also, yes, like the film itself, this assembled set also includes an X-Men or two.

Speaking of X-Men, another section of the booth is themed to Xavier's School For Gifted Youngsters, while a nearby photo op includes a Sentinel head.

Not far away, guests can also purchase all kinds of X-Men merch. An Avengerz (yes, with a Z) gift shop can also be found in the booth area.

Lastly, another photo op features Wolverine, promoting the new Insomniac Games release set to arrive in September.

Of course, Laughing Place will have much more from San Diego Comic-Con 2026 — including the big Marvel Studios panel on Saturday. So be sure to stay tuned all weekend long!

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