Photos: Disney Takes Over Downtown San Diego Ahead of Comic-Con 2026 with Massive Activations and Hotel Wraps

From Camp Half-Blood and Marvel's Wolverine to American Horror Story and Avengers banners, Disney's brands are already dominating San Diego before Comic-Con officially begins.

The countdown to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is officially on, and even before the convention doors open, Disney has already taken over downtown San Diego.

What’s Happening:

From towering hotel wraps and street banners to immersive fan activations, Disney's biggest brands are impossible to miss around the San Diego Convention Center.

Whether you're a Marvel fan, heading to Camp Half-Blood, or eager for the next season of your favorite television series, the entertainment giant has made its presence known throughout the Gaslamp Quarter ahead of the convention's kickoff.

One of the biggest attractions is the Percy Jackson and the Olympians activation, which transforms the area into Camp Half-Blood.

Building on last year's fan-favorite experience, guests will enter through Poseidon's towering trident before choosing one of three unique adventure paths inspired by Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), or newcomer Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart). The immersive walkthrough promises another mythology-filled journey as excitement continues to build for the Disney+ series' upcoming third season.

Not far away, horror fans are greeted by one of downtown's largest displays as American Horror Story Season 13 dominates the exterior of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The massive hotel wrap overlooks the convention center, ensuring arriving attendees immediately know FX's long-running horror anthology is returning in a big way.

Marvel also has a commanding presence just steps from Petco Park. The Omni San Diego Hotel at the Ballpark has been completely wrapped with artwork promoting Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. Featuring the iconic mutant in a dramatic larger-than-life display, the installation serves as one of the most eye-catching gaming advertisements surrounding Comic-Con this year as anticipation builds for the highly anticipated Insomniac Games release.

Television is also well represented throughout the convention district. The exterior of Petco Park has been dressed with large-scale promotional advertisements for The Rookie alongside Abbott Elementary, giving both ABC hits a prominent place along one of the busiest pedestrian corridors leading toward the convention center.

Meanwhile, attendees walking through downtown will notice another unmistakable Disney presence overhead. The official San Diego Comic-Con light pole banners lining the surrounding streets prominently feature the iconic Avengers "A" logo, adding another Marvel touch to the city's already impressive Comic-Con transformation.

With Marvel, FX, ABC, Disney+, and PlayStation all represented before the show floor even opens, Disney has once again established one of the largest footprints surrounding San Diego Comic-Con.

And with major panels, exclusive reveals, and additional activations still expected throughout the weekend, this is likely only the beginning of Disney's presence at one of the biggest pop culture events of the year.

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