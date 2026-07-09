Disney Entertainment Television Reveals San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Panels, Activations, and Experiences

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, King of the Hill, The Rookie, and more headline Disney's packed SDCC 2026 lineup.

San Diego Comic-Con is almost here, and Disney Entertainment Television is bringing an impressive lineup of fan-favorite series, immersive experiences, and can't-miss panels to this year's convention. From the return of Percy Jackson and the Olympians to activations inspired by King of the Hill, Futurama, and American Horror Story, Disney is once again making a major splash both inside and outside the convention center.

What’s Happening:

Whether attendees are hoping to score exclusive merchandise, step inside themed experiences, or hear directly from the casts and creators behind some of television's biggest shows, Disney Entertainment Television's Comic-Con plans offer something for nearly every fandom, according to Deadline.

One of this year's largest fan experiences will once again be the Hulu Animayhem takeover of San Diego's Gaslamp District. Expanding on previous years' activations, the free experience combines immersive environments with themed food, drinks, exclusive merchandise, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Guests will be able to board the iconic Planet Express from Futurama, which returns to Comic-Con, while King of the Hill fans can visit Bobby Hill's new Robata Chane venture. The activation will feature themed menu items such as Fry's 100 Days of Cold Brew alongside Robata Chane-inspired yakitori offerings. Throughout the experience, fans can uncover hidden Easter eggs, explore interactive environments, and recreate memorable moments inspired by both animated series.

Collectors won't want to miss Hulu Animayhem's convention booth (#4229), where exclusive San Diego Comic-Con merchandise will be available from popular animated series including Bob's Burgers, King of the Hill, Futurama, Family Guy, and more.

FX is also embracing Comic-Con in deliciously terrifying fashion. To celebrate the upcoming premiere of American Horror Story Season 13 this September, FX will present AHS: 13 Flavors, a hauntingly themed activation serving sinister sweets inspired by every season of the long-running horror anthology. The experience gives fans another creative way to celebrate one of television's most iconic horror franchises ahead of its highly anticipated return.

Meanwhile, Disney+ will once again bring the world of Camp Half-Blood to Comic-Con with the return of the massive Percy Jackson and the Olympians activation.

Building on last year's fan-favorite experience, guests will once again enter through Poseidon's towering trident before choosing one of three adventure paths based on Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), or Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart). The immersive walkthrough promises another mythology-filled adventure as anticipation builds for Season 3.

The upcoming third season will adapt The Titan's Curse, the third novel in Rick Riordan's bestselling book series, and is expected to premiere toward the end of 2026.

Inside the convention center, Disney Entertainment Television will once again dominate Hall H and several of Comic-Con's largest panel rooms.

The festivities begin on Thursday, July 23, when Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns to Hall H from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., once again kicking off Comic-Con's marquee programming.

Friday's schedule features two highly anticipated animated presentations inside the Indigo Ballroom. Adventure Time: Side Quests receives a special presentation and Q&A from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., followed later in the afternoon by King of the Hill from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Saturday is packed with fan-favorite animation panels in Ballroom 20. The lineup includes Bob's Burgers, Futurama, The Simpsons, American Dad!, and Family Guy, while The Rookie heads to the Indigo Ballroom for its own dedicated panel.

With blockbuster panels, immersive fan activations, exclusive merchandise, and first looks at some of Disney Entertainment Television's biggest franchises, the company is once again poised to be one of the biggest attractions at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Whether fans are exploring the Gaslamp District, attending Hall H presentations, or shopping for convention exclusives, Disney's presence promises to deliver another unforgettable weekend for attendees.

Disney Entertainment Television Panel Schedule

Thursday, July 23

Percy Jackson and the Olympians — Hall H — 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Friday, July 24

Adventure Time: Side Quests Special Presentation & Q&A — Indigo Ballroom — 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

King of the Hill — Indigo Ballroom — 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Bob's Burgers — Ballroom 20 — 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Futurama — Ballroom 20 — 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

The Simpsons — Ballroom 20 — 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

American Dad! — Ballroom 20 — 12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Ballroom 20 — 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

The Rookie — Indigo Ballroom — 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

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