Jazwares' San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives Include New Marvel and Star Wars Items

We're just a couple of weeks away from the kickoff of San Diego Comic-Con 2026, and that means we're about to get a bunch of announcements about what attendees can expect at the event. For example, today the toy company Jazwares revealed its SDCC 2026 exclusives, including a couple of fun Marvel and Star Wars items. More details below.

What's happening:

Jazwares has announced its lineup of exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, which includes new items from Disney's Marvel and Star Wars properties.

First up is the Marvel – Spider-Man Deluxe Costume Top and Mask ($50), which will help fans bring Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day to life with a large-sized costume top and light-up molded eye mask.

Next we have the Star Wars – Boba Fett’s Starship ($60) (I believe most of us fans still like to call it the Slave I) in the Micro Galaxy Squadron line. This set is based on concept art and model prototypes from development of The Empire Strikes Back, and includes Boba Fett, an Imperial stormtrooper, and Han Solo in Carbonite minifigures.

Additional non-Disney Jazwares exclusives for the convention will include KPop Demon Hunters – 12” Collector Edition Derpy Tiger ($50), and AEW – Will Ospreay Figure ($60).

All of the above items will be available at the Jazwares booth (#3513) during the convention, but you'll also be able to grab them via the Jazwares Vault website, while supplies last.

during the convention, but you'll also be able to grab them via the Jazwares Vault website, while supplies last. While you're at the Jazwares booth, don't forget to participate in character appearances (from more non-Disney properties like Five Nights at Freddy's) and signings taking place from Thursday through Saturday.

SDCC 2026 takes place from Wednesday, July 22 (Preview Night) through Sunday, July 26 at the San Diego Convention Center in Southern California.

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