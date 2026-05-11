Toy Fair 2026: Jazwares Debuts Disney and Star Wars Fijables, Stitch Squish-a-longs, and More!

Stopping at the Jazwares booth is always one of the highlights of any Toy Fair, and this year they had more ground to cover than ever. From a brand-new collectible fidget figure line and the long-awaited Western debut of beloved Japanese characters to a Pokémon plush that may be the most technically impressive toy of the year, here's a look at everything Jazwares had on display.

Fijables

Kicking things off with one of the most exciting new introductions at the entire show, Jazwares unveiled Fijables — a new line of collectible fidget figures with wiggly, poseable appendages that are as fun to fidget with as they are to display. The initial launch focuses on Disney and Pixar characters, with Series 1 featuring 12 figures to collect, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Stitch, the Toy Story Alien, Mike Wazowski, and more. Rare gold variants — including a gold Mickey — add an extra layer of excitement for collectors hunting through blind packs.

The line is available in both box sets, where you know exactly which figures you're getting, and 2-pack blind boxes for that mystery pull experience.

A Star Wars assortment is also part of the initial rollout, bringing the same wiggly charm to a galaxy far, far away. Fijables look like a natural fit for desk displays and impulse purchases alike — keep an eye on this one.

Squishmallows

Squishmallows remains one of the most powerful forces in the toy industry, and this year's licensed lineup shows no signs of slowing down. The wall at Toy Fair was an impressive sweep of fandoms — here's what's coming.

Winnie the Pooh's 100th anniversary is being celebrated in plush form, with a new Kanga featuring Roo nestled in her pouch. On the Marvel side, Jazwares is clearly gearing up for Avengers: Doomsday with the addition of Doctor Doom and Wolverine to the Squishmallows lineup. Star Wars fans can look forward to both Ahsoka Tano and a new Grogu joining the squad. Rounding out the licensed assortment are characters from Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, Coraline, various horror films, and Harry Potter — including Cam rendered as a Gryffindor student.

The seasonal lineup is particularly strong this year. For fall, a Halloween Grogu trick-or-treating and a Toy Story Alien dressed as a pumpkin were highlights, alongside a new Jack Skellington with Zero, Snoopy as Frankenstein, Sonic the Hedgehog as a mummy, and Scooby-Doo as a vampire.

For the winter holiday season, fans can look forward to a holiday Winnie the Pooh, a holiday Stitch, and seasonal Care Bears.

The HugMees line continues to expand with some great new additions. SuperKitties HugMees and Stitch and Angel HugMees are here, with Leroy coming soon. Also be on the lookout for a holiday Minnie Mouse this winter.

DC and Sanrio characters are also nestled into the lineup, and Nightmare Before Christmas fans have something to look forward to this fall with Jack Skellington and Sally HugMees on the way. The Disney Junior's Spidey and His Amazing Friends HugMees — featuring Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin — continue to be popular, now joined by Iron Man from the new Iron Man and His Awesome Friends series.

The Bluey HugMees line has been a strong performer, with Bluey and Bingo on display at the booth. A Christmas Bingo is also coming this fall for the holiday season.

It's a big year for Toy Story, with Woody, Jessie, and Bullseye HugMees all making an appearance — a fitting celebration for one of Disney's most beloved franchises.

Stitch Squish-a-longs

Following the success of the Hello Kitty Squish-a-Longs line, Stitch is getting his own version this fall. Squish-a-Longs are mini PVC Squishmallow figures designed for collecting and play, and the Stitch line is shaping up to be a standout.

Blind box packages contain one of six styles — a Clip-a-Long container with three mini figures and an accessory tucked inside. Characters include Stitch, Angel, Lilo, and Leroy, with fun variations like Stitch dressed as Scrump adding extra collecting appeal.

The Clip-a-Long format makes them easy to attach to bags, backpacks, and keychains, which should drive strong impulse sales at retail.

The centerpiece of the line is the Lilo's House Playset, a lovingly detailed recreation of the iconic red-roofed house from the film, complete with accessories and figures of Lilo, Stitch, Scrump, and Jumba. It's the kind of playset that works just as well as a display piece as it does for play.

Disney Greenhouse by Russ

Disney is joining Jazwares' popular Greenhouse by Russ plant-themed plush line. A Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse potter cactus were on display in two sizes, alongside a Belle-inspired Rose — a charming nod to Beauty and the Beast. The line's soft, botanical aesthetic translates surprisingly well to Disney characters, and these look like strong candidates for gifting and home décor.

Licensed Bum Bumz

The BumBumz line is expanding into some exciting new pop culture territory. Leading the charge is The Golden Girls 4-Pack, bringing Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia to life in BumBumz's signature soft, round style.

Also on the way: BumBumz inspired by Friends, Ted Lasso, Schitt's Creek, Saved by the Bell, and Care Bears — a strong assortment of nostalgic and contemporary properties that should resonate with a wide range of fans.

Jazwares Costume Play

Whether it’s Halloween or roleplay time, Jazwares Costume Play has something for everybody. On the kids' side, costumes inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu are coming, which are sure to be popular Halloween picks. A Spider-Gwen zentai costume is available now, and a new Spider-Punk costume will be arriving this fall — a great addition for fans of Across the Spider-Verse.

The big reveal for adult cosplay collectors was the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Official PRIMALUX Costume ($1,199), which was first unveiled at the Jazwares Vault event. This 47-piece premium costume is built from high-quality plastics and premium woven fabrics and includes a fabric suit with full plastic armor plating, a bandolier belt, detachable cape, and adjustable helmet. It's a serious piece of kit for serious cosplayers, bringing Mando's beskar armor off the screen with remarkable fidelity.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron

The Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron line continues to grow with a strong new wave of Light Armor Class vehicles and some exciting new larger releases.

In the Light Armor Class, new vehicles include the Pirate Snub Fighter (Battle Damage) with Klatoonian Pirate, the TIE Advanced Prototype with Grand Inquisitor (Helmeted), and the RZ-1 A-Wing with A-Wing Pilot. There's also a Chase variant to hunt — the RZ-1 A-Wing (Hologram) with A-Wing Pilot (Hologram) — plus Qui-Gon Jinn's Jedi Starfighter with Qui-Gon Jinn & Droid and Captain Porter's E-Wing (Damaged) with Captain Porter & Droid rounding out the wave.

On the larger release side, the Razor Crest ($34.99) is a 7-inch vehicle packed with action features that will help a new generation of fans discover the thrill of The Mandalorian.

The Imperial Remnant AT-AT Battle Pack is a deluxe Amazon-exclusive four-vehicle set featuring a 10-inch Imperial Remnant AT-AT with exclusive deco, a 3-inch INT-4 Interceptor, and two 2-inch AT-RTs, plus six articulated micro figures including The Mandalorian and Grogu with a detachable jetpack.

Also on display was the LAAT/LE ($60), a new 9-inch vehicle inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka that features an opening canopy and side doors, a trooper bay, rotating wings, retractable landing gear, and space for six figures — including Captain Enoch.

Fortnite

Fortnite remains one of Jazwares' most important properties, and the lineup this year spans vehicles, figures, and more.

The Fortnite Battle Bus — the iconic yellow school bus with its signature balloon — remains a key driver for the line, available as a 14-inch deluxe playset with lights, sounds, and Fortnite music. It includes a Lucky Rider figure and has room for up to 10 additional 4-inch figures.

The Choppa (Seven Wrap) Vehicle is a 20-inch electronic helicopter with spinning rotors that fold out, LED lights activated by Turbo Boosters, and room for up to seven 4-inch figures inside and on the skids, coming with a Triggerfish (Helmet) figure.

On the figure side, the 6-inch Legendary Series is a collector-focused line featuring over 28 points of articulation and virtual item codes for use in-game. New releases include Wild Card, Drift, Rabbit Raider, Beef Boss, and Peely. A new Squad Mode 4-Pack includes Doggo, 8-Ball, Black Knight, and The Brat.

In the 4-inch range, the Joyride Vibin' Whiplash vehicle was on display alongside YOND3R, Lucky Rider, Madcap, and more in packaging.

Monster Jam

Jazwares has revealed Monster Jam as the latest IP joining its BLDR construction set lineup, through a new deal with Feld Entertainment — the live entertainment company behind Monster Jam events, Disney on Ice, and Ringling Brothers. Monster Jam BLDR sets will focus on post-build action play, with construction sets hitting retail in fall 2026.

The flagship of the lineup is the Turbo Shift Thunderroarus, a 10-inch buildable vehicle that transforms and chomps cars — exactly the kind of over-the-top Monster Jam energy fans love.

The Big Air Playset comes with a Grave Digger truck, a big air launcher, and customizable configurations for endless replay.

An assortment of individual monster trucks rounds out the line, including Zombie and El Toro Loco. The line also includes a Monstuction range designed for preschoolers, making Monster Jam accessible to the youngest fans.

Pokémon

Pokémon is having a banner year at Jazwares, with new products spanning multiple categories.

On the plush side, new 8-inch pastel plush include Eevee and various Eeveelutions, presented in beautiful soft tones that look as good on a shelf as in a kid's arms.

For figure collectors, new Select 3-inch Glitter Figures include Pikachu, Gengar, and Umbreon — each with a sparkling finish that catches the light beautifully.

The undisputed star of the Pokémon section, though — and possibly of the entire Jazwares booth — is the Pikachu RealFX Puppetronic ($84.99). This is a genuinely remarkable piece of engineering: a lifelike animated plush where every movement you make translates into real animation. Pikachu reacts naturally with a realistic moving mouth, blinking eyes, expressive dual-motion ears, and glowing cheeks. With more than 120 sounds and motions, touch sensors in its head, nose, and tummy, and patented moving-mouth technology that syncs expressions to sounds, this feels less like a toy and more like a companion. It comes displayed in a case with a base that doubles as a display stand. This is shaping up to be one of the hottest toys of fall 2026.

Mofusand & Chiikawa

One of the biggest announcements at Toy Fair was Jazwares' partnership with Spiralcute International, the leading character management agency behind some of Japan's most beloved pop-culture brands. The booth dedicated significant space to both Mofusand and Chiikawa, and the energy around these properties was palpable — especially given Japan's growing popularity as a travel destination and the increasing global awareness of Japanese pop culture.

Mofusand, created by beloved kitten illustrator Juno, is built around irresistibly cute cats dressed in whimsical outfits — a tiger-cat in a shark suit, a fluffy cat as a penguin — with a distinctive visual style that translates perfectly into plush. The first wave will include 8-inch core plush when it launches in Fall 2026.

Chiikawa (ちいかわ), created by artist Nagano, originated as a charming manga series that blossomed into one of Japan's most beloved cultural phenomena, with 13 million combined social media followers and growing. The tiny, round characters — Chiikawa, Hachiware, and Usagi — face small daily challenges with resilience and heart, resonating deeply with fans worldwide. The Jazwares lineup for Chiikawa is impressively broad, spanning 3-inch sushi figures, collector vinyl figures, 4-inch plush clips, 6-inch core plush, seasonal plush, shooting star plush clips, and Kiramekko collectible plush in two series, plus an oversized 24-inch plush. There are also Original Squishmallows in the Chiikawa style. The first lines for both brands launch in Fall 2026, with Koupen Chan and further extensions rolling out from Spring 2027.

AEW

AEW's Unrivaled line gets a fun new addition with the AEW Unrivaled The Outrunners 2-Pack ($65), a Vault-exclusive set featuring two 6-inch figures of Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd — each with 25 points of articulation, entrance shirts, alternate hands, and alternate tongue-out heads. It's a terrific set for fans of the retro-styled tag team.

Also coming soon and first revealed through the Jazwares Vault is Flamethrower Darby Allin — a dramatic, fiery take on one of AEW's most distinctive performers, complete with a flamethrower accessory and multiple alternate heads.

BLDR Anime

For anime fans, the BLDR line is expanding into Crunchyroll territory with a curated collection of highly detailed, fully articulated building sets. Each set is approximately 300 pieces and builds into a nine-inch scale figure or scene. On display were sets inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen — including the Malevolent Shrine scene — and Spy × Family, featuring Bond. These sets bridge the gap between building toy and display collectible in a way that anime fans will appreciate.

Games

Spellio, the hit self-published word game, is reaching a much wider audience thanks to a new licensing deal that's bringing it to mass retail. The game has players racing to build three-letter-or-more words using their consonant cards and shared vowel cards in the center — no turns, just speed. Some vowel cards carry a noun modifier twist, adding a strategic layer that keeps things interesting. It works for everyone from second graders to grandparents and levels the playing field in the word game space in a way few games manage. Play Spellio is the place to learn more.

Also on display was Love Island: Villa Life, a party game based on the hit reality series. Players draw cards with questions about their friends and answer on dry-erase heart-shaped boards, competing to collect heat tokens and become the hottest person in the room. It's a perfect night-in game for fans of the show.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more coverage from Toy Fair.

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