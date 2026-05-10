Latest "Laughing Place On Location" Sails Off the California Coast Aboard the Disney Wonder

The new episode explores all the fun of one of Disney's classic ships

The latest edition of Laughing Place On Location has arrived, with our intrepid travelers taking a journey off the California Coast aboard the Disney Wonder.

What's Happening:

  • In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
  • In our latest edition, Laughing Place Co-Founder Doobie Moseley and his son Gideon head on a four-day cruise aboard the Disney Wonder, the second ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
  • Cruising off the California coast on a voyage to Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico, the Moseleys take us around the ship, exploring the many venues and even their oceanview stateroom with verandah!
  • You'll even get a look at some of the activities on board, including the popular Jack Jack's Diaper Dash in the atrium of the ship.
  • We'll also get a peek at the exquisite dining on board, especially at Palo - the adults only dining location aboard the ship - just please forgive his attempt at the Italian names.
  • You'll even get to see a spectacular rocket launch from on board.
  • Check it all out in our latest edition below!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
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