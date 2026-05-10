Latest "Laughing Place On Location" Sails Off the California Coast Aboard the Disney Wonder
The new episode explores all the fun of one of Disney's classic ships
The latest edition of Laughing Place On Location has arrived, with our intrepid travelers taking a journey off the California Coast aboard the Disney Wonder.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- In our latest edition, Laughing Place Co-Founder Doobie Moseley and his son Gideon head on a four-day cruise aboard the Disney Wonder, the second ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- Cruising off the California coast on a voyage to Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico, the Moseleys take us around the ship, exploring the many venues and even their oceanview stateroom with verandah!
- You'll even get a look at some of the activities on board, including the popular Jack Jack's Diaper Dash in the atrium of the ship.
- We'll also get a peek at the exquisite dining on board, especially at Palo - the adults only dining location aboard the ship - just please forgive his attempt at the Italian names.
- You'll even get to see a spectacular rocket launch from on board.
- Check it all out in our latest edition below!
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Some Disney magic in New York City
- Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
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