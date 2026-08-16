They're Finally Doing It! New Tomorrowland Officially Coming to Disneyland Park
A New Tomorrowland is coming for the first time since 1998.
In news that Disneyland fans have been waiting decades to hear, a New Tomorrowland is finally coming to Disneyland Park!
What's Happening:
- Tomorrowland has always struggled to keep up with the times – especially at Disneyland. Renovations in 1967 and 1998 brought new life into the area. But ever since the closure of the Rocket Rods and the removal of the Rocket Jets, the land has felt stagnant, almost frozen in time.
- Disneyland fans have hoped for change for many years now, and Disney is finally pulling the trigger on a brand New Tomorrowland.
- During a talk with the media, Disneyland Resort President Jill Estorino acknowledged some of the criticisms of the tired nature of Tomorrowland, before revealing that a New Tomorrowland is coming.
- Their "North Star" for the project is Walt's original vision for Tomorrowland, outlined in his opening day speech – "a vista into wondrous worlds."
- There will be new attractions, new open spaces, and places for guests to dream together about the optimistic future that was so important to Walt.
- As far as an opening timeline, the reimagining will debut after the expansion of Avengers Campus and the Coco attraction at Disney California Adventure, but before the new Avatar destination in the Hollywood Backlot.
Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstroplis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- A new journey into imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
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