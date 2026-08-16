They're Finally Doing It! New Tomorrowland Officially Coming to Disneyland Park

A New Tomorrowland is coming for the first time since 1998.

In news that Disneyland fans have been waiting decades to hear, a New Tomorrowland is finally coming to Disneyland Park!

What's Happening:

Tomorrowland has always struggled to keep up with the times – especially at Disneyland. Renovations in 1967 and 1998 brought new life into the area. But ever since the closure of the Rocket Rods and the removal of the Rocket Jets, the land has felt stagnant, almost frozen in time.

Disneyland fans have hoped for change for many years now, and Disney is finally pulling the trigger on a brand New Tomorrowland.

During a talk with the media, Disneyland Resort President Jill Estorino acknowledged some of the criticisms of the tired nature of Tomorrowland, before revealing that a New Tomorrowland is coming.

Their "North Star" for the project is Walt's original vision for Tomorrowland, outlined in his opening day speech – "a vista into wondrous worlds."

There will be new attractions, new open spaces, and places for guests to dream together about the optimistic future that was so important to Walt.

As far as an opening timeline, the reimagining will debut after the expansion of Avengers Campus and the Coco attraction at Disney California Adventure, but before the new Avatar destination in the Hollywood Backlot.

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