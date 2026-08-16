Details and Official Titles Revealed for Magic Kingdom's "Cars" Attractions

The pair of attractions will be in Piston Peak.

Fans got more details and updates about the two Cars rides coming to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including names and stories that will soon inhabit Piston Peak.

What's Happening:

While we already knew of a high-octane attraction coming to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom themed to Pixar's Cars, we now know more about the second smaller attraction coming to the new area that takes over the former Rivers of America in Frontierland.

Piston Peak will welcome the new Miss Fritter's Daredevil Spin-Along.

Inspired by the school bus character from Cars 3, Miss Fritter, who will appear at the flat-ride attraction as a “huge school-bus-sized animatronic," hosts a what was described as a stampeding bash at her “wildest demolition derby yet.”

Further details were also revealed around Piston Peak’s previously announced racing attraction, including the new name - Cars Ridge Run Rally.

The experience was described as a quest to find “the wildest racer in the wheelderness” as they compete for the “fastest lap in the west.”

The course will take racers through the rugged beauty of America’s national parks, including a climb up Piston Peak itself, where an icy, snow-covered mountaintop awaits.

After reaching the top, racers will plummet down for a camelback descent and later navigate an exhilarating geyser field. The race ends by circling the Old Tankfull geyser before a sprint to the finish line where Lightning McQueen and Mater are covering the race live on Racing Sports Network.

New art was also revealed, giving an up-close look at those off-road challenges – plus ridges, rivers, mud flats, tree-covered trails, and more.

Cars Ridge Run Rally will debut a completely new ride vehicle, designed not to simulate an off-road car, but to be one. Imagineers explained that the attraction design is unlike typical theme park systems, promising that guests will “feel every bump, drop, and rock because this vehicle’s tires and suspension are truly driving over and reacting to them.”

More to come...

More Disney Experiences News from D23:

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