Details and Official Titles Revealed for Magic Kingdom's "Cars" Attractions
The pair of attractions will be in Piston Peak.
Fans got more details and updates about the two Cars rides coming to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including names and stories that will soon inhabit Piston Peak.
What's Happening:
- While we already knew of a high-octane attraction coming to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom themed to Pixar's Cars, we now know more about the second smaller attraction coming to the new area that takes over the former Rivers of America in Frontierland.
- Piston Peak will welcome the new Miss Fritter's Daredevil Spin-Along.
- Inspired by the school bus character from Cars 3, Miss Fritter, who will appear at the flat-ride attraction as a “huge school-bus-sized animatronic," hosts a what was described as a stampeding bash at her “wildest demolition derby yet.”
- Further details were also revealed around Piston Peak’s previously announced racing attraction, including the new name - Cars Ridge Run Rally.
- The experience was described as a quest to find “the wildest racer in the wheelderness” as they compete for the “fastest lap in the west.”
- The course will take racers through the rugged beauty of America’s national parks, including a climb up Piston Peak itself, where an icy, snow-covered mountaintop awaits.
- After reaching the top, racers will plummet down for a camelback descent and later navigate an exhilarating geyser field. The race ends by circling the Old Tankfull geyser before a sprint to the finish line where Lightning McQueen and Mater are covering the race live on Racing Sports Network.
- New art was also revealed, giving an up-close look at those off-road challenges – plus ridges, rivers, mud flats, tree-covered trails, and more.
- Cars Ridge Run Rally will debut a completely new ride vehicle, designed not to simulate an off-road car, but to be one. Imagineers explained that the attraction design is unlike typical theme park systems, promising that guests will “feel every bump, drop, and rock because this vehicle’s tires and suspension are truly driving over and reacting to them.”
More to come...
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstroplis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new journey into imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
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