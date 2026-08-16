New Look at "Coco" Attraction Coming to Disney California Adventure Reveals Attraction's Ride Type
Construction on the new attraction is already underway in Pixar Pier.
The first-ever Coco themed attraction is coming to Disney California Adventure – and some more details on the attraction was revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What's Happening:
- During the Disney Experiences Showcase, Ali Rubinstein (Senior Vice President, Global Cretive & Development Studios) and Emily O’Brien (Portflio Executive Creative Producer, Disneyland Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort) revealed more details on the new Coco attraction.
- First we get a look at an exterior plaza where fans will be able to spot favorite friends like Miguel, Dante, Héctor, and more as we remember Miguel’s unforgettable trip to the Land of the Dead.
- The queue, which will begin in Pixar Pier next to Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, welcomes you to a “casa museo” dedicated to the music of Miguel’s great-great grandfather, Héctor Rivera.
- From there, you’ll join Miguel and travel by boat through his memories of the Land of the Dead. It will truly be a beautiful, moving experience full of fun and surprises, leaning heavily into the music and emotion of the cherished Pixar film while inviting you to live Miguel’s journey alongside your own friends and family.
- This attraction will celebrate all the things we love about Coco, highlighting the characters, music, Mexican culture, and the love of a family that’s passed down through the generations. Meanwhile, the storyline will pick up a year after the events of the original film.
- Imagineers are working closely with Pixar to ensure this family-friendly attraction nods to both the original and upcoming Coco 2.
- Construction on the attraction is currently in progress in the area near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier.
- The concept art for the attraction itself showcases that the Coco ride will indeed be a boat ride attraction.
Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstroplis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new journey into imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com