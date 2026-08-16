New Look at "Coco" Attraction Coming to Disney California Adventure Reveals Attraction's Ride Type

Construction on the new attraction is already underway in Pixar Pier.

The first-ever Coco themed attraction is coming to Disney California Adventure – and some more details on the attraction was revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What's Happening:

During the Disney Experiences Showcase, Ali Rubinstein (Senior Vice President, Global Cretive & Development Studios) and Emily O’Brien (Portflio Executive Creative Producer, Disneyland Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort) revealed more details on the new Coco attraction.

First we get a look at an exterior plaza where fans will be able to spot favorite friends like Miguel, Dante, Héctor, and more as we remember Miguel’s unforgettable trip to the Land of the Dead.

The queue, which will begin in Pixar Pier next to Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, welcomes you to a “casa museo” dedicated to the music of Miguel’s great-great grandfather, Héctor Rivera.

From there, you’ll join Miguel and travel by boat through his memories of the Land of the Dead. It will truly be a beautiful, moving experience full of fun and surprises, leaning heavily into the music and emotion of the cherished Pixar film while inviting you to live Miguel’s journey alongside your own friends and family.

This attraction will celebrate all the things we love about Coco, highlighting the characters, music, Mexican culture, and the love of a family that’s passed down through the generations. Meanwhile, the storyline will pick up a year after the events of the original film.

Imagineers are working closely with Pixar to ensure this family-friendly attraction nods to both the original and upcoming Coco 2.

Construction on the attraction is currently in progress in the area near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier.

The concept art for the attraction itself showcases that the Coco ride will indeed be a boat ride attraction.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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