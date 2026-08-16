El Carrusel de los Animalitos: Name and All 22 Character Figures Revealed for New Tropical Americas Carousel

The new attraction will open at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2027.

The name and all 22 figures have been revealed for the Disney-themed carousel coming to the Tropical Americas expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

What's Happening:

The carousel coming to Tropical Americas will officially be called El Carrusel de los Animalitos, which simply translates into The Animals' Carousel.

This news was revealed during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The attraction will feature 22 different Disney animated characters brought to life by artisen wood carvers.

Among the characters included in the carousel are the Genie, Scuttle, Kuzco, Kaa, Heimlich, Pascal, Simba, and many more.

Guests can also anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace DinoLand U.S.A. – both of which we got more details for during the panel.

The Encanto attraction promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.

The latter attraction, taking over from DINOSAUR, will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.

The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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