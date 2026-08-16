El Carrusel de los Animalitos: Name and All 22 Character Figures Revealed for New Tropical Americas Carousel
The new attraction will open at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2027.
The name and all 22 figures have been revealed for the Disney-themed carousel coming to the Tropical Americas expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- The carousel coming to Tropical Americas will officially be called El Carrusel de los Animalitos, which simply translates into The Animals' Carousel.
- This news was revealed during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- The attraction will feature 22 different Disney animated characters brought to life by artisen wood carvers.
- Among the characters included in the carousel are the Genie, Scuttle, Kuzco, Kaa, Heimlich, Pascal, Simba, and many more.
- Guests can also anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace DinoLand U.S.A. – both of which we got more details for during the panel.
- The Encanto attraction promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
- The latter attraction, taking over from DINOSAUR, will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstroplis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new journey into imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
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