This is Halloween: Bath & Body Works Unveils New Scents Inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Both Jack Skellington and Sally are getting new signature scents as part of the latest Disney x Bath & Body Works collab.

Disney's latest collaboration with Bath & Body Works has been revealed, letting fans smell the realm of Halloween Town from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

What's This?

Bath & Body Works has announced a new frightfully fun Halloween collection featuring two brand new fragrances inspired by the Pumpkin King Jack Skellington and his beloved Sally.

Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, these scents create a spooky sensory experience that brings the whimsical world of Halloween Town right to your home.

The Jack Skellington-inspired fragrance captures the spirit of spooky season with a wickedly warm blend of Pumpkin Screams, Glowing Palo Santo, and Spooky Spiced Vanilla.

The Sally-inspired fragrance features a haunting fusion of Ghastly Blooms, Berry Patchwork, and Forbidden Tonka, creating a sweetly spooky scent that is equal parts eerie and irresistible.

As is the case for most Bath & Body Works product releases, this collab will span across a variety of different products, including: Fine fragrance mist Body wash Ultimate hydration body cream Candles Foaming hand soap Hand sanitizer Decorative home accessories

There will also be some accessories available featuring other residents of Halloween Town, including Zero, Oogie Boogie, and the Mayor of Halloween Town.

The collection is available online August 16 for Bath & Body Works rewards members and launches in stores and online at bathandbodyworks.com on the following day, August 17 .

for Bath & Body Works rewards members and launches in stores and online at bathandbodyworks.com on the following day, . This is far from the first collab between Disney and Bath & Body Works, as just this year, they've released the second batch of Disney Princess scents as well as The Mandalorian and Grogu collection.

More New Disney Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!