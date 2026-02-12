Review: A Royal Ranking of Every New Scent in the 2026 Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection

Bath & Body Works has once again partnered with Disney for a brand-new Disney Princess collection — and this time, they’ve introduced four new princess-inspired fragrances plus an original scent designed to capture the spirit of them all.

After previously launching both a Princess line and a Villains line, this latest installment expands the royal fragrance family with flavors inspired by Aurora, Mulan, Rapunzel, and Snow White, along with a new signature fragrance called “Life’s a Fairy Tale.” They've also brought back Belle and Tiana from the original princess line for a total of 92 separate product releases.

The collection officially debuts just in time for Valentine's Day:

February 12 online for Bath & Body Works Rewards members

online for Bath & Body Works Rewards members February 13 in stores and online for everyone

Because I like rankings, I've put these in order from my most to least favorite. So you know my tastes - my favorite flavors tend to feature words like "vanilla", "sugar" and baked goods in them. I also enjoy florals and tend to stay away from fruity. With that in mind, let's go through them:



Life’s a Fairy Tale (Original Signature Scent)

Fragrance Notes: Charming Berries, Whimsical Floral Notes, Kingdom Woods

This scent isn’t tied to one specific princess — it’s designed to encapsulate them all, and it’s the standout of the collection. We received a three-wick candle in a shimmering gold holder adorned with princess-inspired icons - Cinderella's glass slipper, the sun from Tangled, and Aladdin's lamp.

The fragrance itself is fruity, but softened and balanced by woods. It has a familiarity reminiscent of the Maleficent scent from the Villains line, though lighter and more refined. Even for someone who doesn’t typically gravitate toward fruity fragrances, this one works beautifully.

Ranking: One of the best Bath & Body Works scents in recent memory.

Rapunzel

Fragrance Notes: Sundrop Flower, Rich Nectar, Golden Musk

Soft, slightly beachy, and warm - Rapunzel’s scent is subtle but very well balanced. The musk (which I sometimes don't like) adds depth without overwhelming, and it has an airy smoothness that feels elegant. It’s light and wearable, yet memorable. And somehow, the moment I tried it, I felt it reminded me of Rapunzel.



Ranking: A clear second place.

Aurora

Fragrance Notes: Soft Rose Petals, Sandalwood

This one is more distinctive than expected. While the label emphasizes rose, the sandalwood provides grounding depth, preventing it from becoming overly floral. It carries a rosy warmth that feels refined rather than sweet. A strong showing, especially for rose fans.

Ranking: A solid third place - impressive and very wearable.

Mulan

Fragrance Notes: Magnolia Blossoms, Fierce Waters, Fragrant Apricot

Mulan’s scent is light and subtle, leaning into soft apricot tones (fruity - not my favorite). We received this in a shimmer mist presentation, so I loved the flitter, but the fragrance itself doesn’t stand out as strongly as the others. It’s pleasant, but not bold.

Ranking: Fourth place, though still perfectly usable and enjoyable.



Snow White

Fragrance Notes: Ripened Fruits, Mystic Red Apple, Enchanted Woods

This one was the most disappointing because Snow White is far and away my favorite princess. Unfortunately, as expected, Snow White’s scent is apple-forward, and that's just not a fragrance I generally enjoy. It does have wood notes, which does help. If you love apple fragrances, this will be a winner. For those less inclined toward fruit-forward scents, it may not top the list — but it’s still well executed.

However... we received the Snow White wallflower plug-in featuring an apple and two birds tying a bow, and it is beautiful when plugged in and lit up.

Ranking: Fifth place. There are losers in this lineup, but this does fall behind the rest for me.

Final Ranking

Life’s a Fairy Tale Rapunzel Aurora Mulan Snow White

Importantly, none of these fall into the “would not use” category. I found all enjoyable and will likely use them all in various ways.

Overall, this is another strong Bath & Body Works-Disney collaboration with fragrances that genuinely seem to reflect each princess. "Life’s a Fairy Tale" is the clear standout for me as one of the best new scents in recent memory, while Rapunzel and Aurora also stand out. Even the lower-ranked scents are well crafted, it's more a matter of personal preference than quality. Whether you’re collecting for the packaging or shopping for a new signature scent, something in this collection is sure to deliver.