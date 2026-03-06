Tiana's Joyful Celebration Brings a Special Spice to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

The special exhibit also continues the story found in a Disneyland and Magic Kingdom ride.

Princess Tiana has arrived at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis with Tiana’s Joyful Celebration, a new exhibition created in collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering. Inspired by The Princess and the Frog, the exhibit invites guests into Tiana’s world as she prepares for a Mardi Gras parade, celebrating the food, music, art, and traditions of New Orleans. Indianapolis is the first stop for the traveling exhibit, which will be at the museum March 7, 2026 through January 3, 2027. With plenty of interactive elements throughout, the experience encourages kids and families to jump in and participate.

The museum has been invaded by dinosaurs, and they're celebrating Tiana's arrival.

As you step inside the museum, a large banner welcomes you. The exhibit is on the second floor of the very large museum and is included in the museum admission.

Right outside the entrance is a display honoring Leah Chase, the real-life inspiration for Princess Tiana.

Let's go in! Video is used here and throughout the exhibit.

The story is a continuation of Tiana's Bayou Adventure... which was itself a continuation of the film. Like the attraction, Tiana has gone back to her entrepreneurial roots and started "Tiana's Foods".

Here is one of several displays showing Tiana's home life and accomplishments and, in this case, designs for a float being worked on.

Turning around, we can see the rest of the museum.

Throughout there are displays like this one, featuring Louis, explaining what needs to be done.

In this fun exhibit, guests can create new sno-ball flavors for the parade. Mix three flavors together and Mama Odie will give you her opinion.

Here, you can make some music with the critter band introduced in Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

This exhibit is my favorite as you can adjust a dial to change the colors shown by Tiana's firefly friends. It's very pretty.

In this section, a member of Secondline Shorty teaches you how to do the Skip+Side Shuffle.

Next, guest stack veggies to spice up the recipe. The cutest thing I saw all day was a little boy stack them very tall, only to knock them over with his head.

In this next interactive exhibit, you add three ingredients to the gumbo and, along the way, learn about them.

Here, the little ones can tend the garden.

At this one, guests learn the importance of herbs in building complex flavors.

What's a parade without dress-up? Here, kids can try on costumes at Eudora's Chic Boutique.

Kids can also join in the painting of his mural.

There are also performers who come and go. Here's a dancer and washboarder:

There's also a small show area where there's a shadow puppet show and a "cooking" demonstration that invites guests to create their own special spice.

Finally, there's a pop-up gift shop inside the regular gift shop featuring Tiana and New Orleans merchandise.

With plenty of activities and interactive moments, the exhibit offers fans a fun way to celebrate the story and inspiration behind Princess Tiana. Tiana's Joyful Celebration will be at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis through January 3, 2027. The exhibit is included with museum admission.