Photos: Explore the Different Districts and Venues Aboard the New Disney Adventure

As the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure, gets ready to set sail on her maiden voyage on March 10, we're aboard getting a sneak peek at all the offerings that will be available on this new ship, with plenty of photos of a handful of the venues on board. The ship, a massive endeavor and the largest in the fleet, is made up of seven distinct districts that feature new offerings and new versions of familar Disney Cruise Line favorites. Come with us and explore some of the spaces we've seen thus far.

Disney Imagination Gardens

Disney Imagination Gardens is said to be the heart of the new ship. An outdoor courtyard in the center of the vessel also features a stage where signature entertainment offerings will take place throughout the day, as well as some new quick-service eateries.

Avengers Assemble!

A new Marvel-themed show that features a swath of heroes that takes place on the stage of Disney Imagination Gardens.

Gramma Tala's Kitchen

A new quick-service eatery offering island and Pacific fare, themed to the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.

Mowgli's Eatery

Located across the Garden from Gramma Tala's Kitchen is another quick-service location offering up Indian fare, themed to the classic animated film, The Jungle Book.

Town Square

The ship's central plaza pays tribute to all the Disney royalty and princesses you can think of. This large gathering place is similar to the Grand Hall on the Wish class ships, with Guest Relations nearby and serving as the hub to access the Walt Disney Theatre and some of the rotational dining experiences. Plus, this is where the ship's unique statue can be found (there's one on every ship in the atrium or Grand Hall), this one featuring Snow White and her wishing well.

World of Disney

The landmark location from Disney Destinations on land gets its first iteration at sea with the World of Disney. This is the go-to spot for Disney Adventure-branded merchandise, but is far from the only retail featured onboard.

Enchanted Summer

One of the restaurants guests will experience onboard as part of Disney's signature rotational dining program is Enchanted Summer or its sister, Pixar Market. Enchanted Summer is divided into two halves, one inspired by Frozen and the other inspired by Tangled. Take a look below at the Tangled half, dubbed the Maximus dining room. (Olaf represents the other side of the restaurant.)

Walt Disney Theatre

Also off of the Town Square area is the Walt Disney Theatre, home to Broadway-style productions like Disney Seas the Adventure, and the new show unique to this ship, "Remember," featuring Wall-E and EVE from Pixar's WALL-E.

Kids Clubs

Similar to the other ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet, Kids Clubs are featured in the form of the Oceaneers Club and the Oceaneers Lab, each divided into their own sections themed to Walt Disney Imagineering and film favorites like Toy Story, or the Marvel heroes. Nearby and for a younger set, guests will find the "it's a small world" Nursery, featuring plenty of art by artist Joey Chou.

Disney Discovery Reef

This district allows guests to dive into a world of underwater stories, and serves as home to a collection of eateries, bars, and cafes. It's also the home of the Premium and Adults Only dining experience onboard, like Palo Trattoria.

Bewitching Boba and Brews

Themed after Ursula from The Little Mermaid, this location serves up bubble tea and other concoctions.

Mike & Sulley's Flavors of Asia

One of the premium dining experiences onboard, this restaurant is themed to that moment in Pixar's Monsters, Inc. where Mike took Cecilia to Harryhausen's on a date before Sulley interrupted as Boo was now in Monstropolis. The monsters are featured throughout, though some of the more in your face theming/decoration found at other locations sits back for some more subtlety at this eatery.

Cosmic Kebabs

Another Quick-Service offering puts the theming/decoration back into your face again as Marvel Heroes take center stage at this location serving up Kebabs of various flavors.

Stitch's Ohana Grill

Another quick-service spot, this one themed to Lilo & Stitch, offers up some favorites in a fun, island surfing hut environment.

Treasures Untold

Another retail location onboard, Treasures Untold features some higher end and collectible merch.

San Fransokyo Street

A district themed to the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Big Hero 6, this immersive environment feels like a darkened city street, and plays host to a number of different retail opportunities and experiences. Additionally, this is where you'll find the Edge tween club and Vibe teen club for guests of those ages.

Tucked into these facades, you'll also find the teen club on board, Vibe.

Duffy and Friends Shop

This is the go-to spot for all things Duffy and friends, many of which are exclusive to the Disney Adventure.

Edge (Tween Club)

Baymax Cinemas

Disney Cruise Line is known for theaters that show first-run movies from the Walt Disney Company, and the Disney Adventure is no different. Baymax Cinemas features for different screening rooms for guests to enjoy a myriad of films during their voyage.

Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Where to stay during all the fun? The Disney Adventure features various room types, more than any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Take a look at a standard Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah on board.

If you know you know we don't have everything on board in this single post, including areas like Marvel Landing and Toy Story Place, so be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place as we are expecting more from the Disney Adventure in the coming days!