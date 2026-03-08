Join Alex on the Red Carpet of the 2026 Children's and Family Emmys with "Laughing Place on Location"
Enjoy tons of interviews from the amazing creative teams at Disney and beyond.
In this week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location, join Alex as he celebrates Disney at the fourth annual Children’s and Family Emmys.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Alex heads to New York City to celebrate Disney’s 104 nominations, culminating in 22 wins, at the Children’s and Family Emmys.
- Out on the red carpet, Alex had the chance to speak with some of the amazing creative teams behind Descendants: The Rise of Red, A Real Bug's Life, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Rise Up Sing Out, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
- This includes Alkaio Thiele (Spidey and His Amazing Friends), A, Dara Reneé (Descendants: The Rise of Red), Yvette Nicole Brown (Cookie Monster's Bake Sale: Block Party), and more!
- Check out the full episode below!
