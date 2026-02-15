"Laughing Place On Location" Heads to Disney California Adventure to Celebrate The Year of the Horse

It's a full exploration of all the Lunar New Year fun at the park!

The latest Laughing Place On Location has arrived, and we're going to spend some time at Disney California Adventure as the park celebrates The Year of the Horse during their Lunar New Year celebration!

What’s Happening:

In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, our Laughing Place team takes you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.

In our latest episode, reporter Mike Celestino heads to Disney California Adventure for all the fun of the park’s annual Lunar New Year festivities.

While there, we check out all the fun entertainment, including characters in the fun and festive outfits, musical performances, the fun cavalcade, and this year’s Hurry Home pre-show ahead of World of Color Happiness!

Along with another Laughing Place reporter, Eric Goldman, they also check out (and sample!) some of the unique culinary offerings at the various marketplaces at this year’s event.

Don’t worry, they also peruse the shelves of the festival’s retail selection, pointing out new and favorite offerings along with some Cast Member interviews showing off the new goods.

They also meet with Red Panda Mei from the Pixar favorite, Turning Red, who is making her meet and greet debut this year at the park.

Join the duo of Mike and Eric as they celebrate all things Year of the Horse at Disney California Adventure in the latest episode below.



