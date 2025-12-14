Video / Photos: Experience the Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy Holiday Getaway In This Week's "Laughing Place On Location"

So many goodies from A Galaxy Far, Far Away...

Last week, Laughing Place was invited out to the California desert of Joshua Tree, where a very unique influencer event took place called the Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy Holiday Getaway. That event and its activities are featured in this week's episode of LP's YouTube web series Laughing Place On Location.

What's happening:

In this week's episode of Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place correspondent Mike Celestino takes us through the recent Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy Holiday Getaway influencer event put on by our friends at Disney Products and Lucasfilm. We talked all about it on this week's episode of LP's Star Wars podcast "Who's the Bossk?"

You should also check out the post about Columbia Sportswear's Return of the Jedi Endor Collection, which we received and were able to take some photos with during the event.

In another post, Mike gives us a rundown of some of the many fun Star Wars merchandise items available for this year's holiday season. Many thanks to Disney Products, Lucasfilm, and each item's respective licensee for providing these gifts to us.

Watch Laughing Place On Location: Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy Holiday Getaway:

As a bonus, here are some still photos I took during the event. Set up outside the AutoCamp Campground in Joshua Tree were animatronic Star Wars holiday figures of an Imperial Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and R2-D2, along with an oversized Star Wars logo.

We were impressed to find an Airstream camper emblazoned with the name of Laughing Place's own Benji Breitbart in the fictional Star Wars alphabet of Aurebesh.

In the main check-in office of AutoCamp, three Christmas trees were set up with almost exclusively Star Wars-themed holiday ornaments.

Holiday inflatables of the Millennium Falcon, an X-wing starfighter with R2-D2 in a Santa hat, and the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian were also set up around the campsite.

Also at the campsite, there was a circle of chairs where attendees could gather and listen to the Star Wars Storybook Collection audiobook while making and eating s'mores.

Once night fell on the campground and after we had a chance to eat dinner, invited guests could participate in a lightsaber training demonstration put on by the Star Wars fan group known as the Saber Guild.

Nearby the talented professional photographers from The Lounge Booth had a lightsaber photo shoot setup, and they captured a lot of really nice images.

Thursday night was capped off with an outdoor screening of 1983's Return of the Jedi under the moon, complete with popcorn in Star Wars-themed buckets.

Very early on Friday morning we all boarded a charter bus and were driven about ten minutes out into the Joshua Tree desert for a nature walk, with informative talks hosted by a Lucasfilm employee.

As I mentioned above, you can check out some of our other posts on the event to learn more about Gift the Galaxy and see photos from the Columbia Endor Collection shoot out in the desert that morning. And thank you once again to Disney Products and Lucasfilm for including Laughing Place in this event!