Gift the Galaxy: A Guide to Star Wars Merchandise Perfect for Friends and Loved Ones This Holiday Season

We're exactly two weeks away from Christmas, so it's a perfect time to go through some Star Wars items that would make ideal gifts for fans in your life this holiday season. Last week, Laughing Place was invited out to the desert of Joshua Tree, California for the Gift the Galaxy Holiday Getaway, and we left with tons of cool stuff courtesy of our friends at Disney Products, Lucasfilm, and each item's respective licensee. So thank you very much to them, and let's take a look at the Star Wars merchandise that's available out there in our own galaxy.

Star Wars Microfiber Silk Touch Throw from Jay Franco ($29.94) - First up is this really cook-looking throw blanket featuring comic book-style images of Darth Vader, an Imperial Stormtrooper, the droids C-3PO and R2-D2, and some famous Star Wars starfighters. This would look great on any fan's couch-- in fact, it's already on mine!

Star Wars Christmas Pillow from Pottery Barn Kids ($44.50) - Speaking of stuff that would look nice on couches, you can wish "Merry Force Be with You" to visitors during the holiday season with this decorative pillow featuring an AT-AT reindeer and a Snowspeeder trailing a string of Christmas lights.

Darth Vader Popcorn Kit from Poppowls ($19.96) - Movie night just got a whole lot more fun thanks to this kit that features a Vader bucket, Jabba the Hutt and a Scout Trooper bowls, and even some popcorn to start you off.

Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas from Chronicle Books ($8.34) - Jeffrey Brown is known to Star Wars fans for his great sense of humor incorporating beloved characters, and both kids and families are sure to get a kick out of the jokes in this book.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Figure Set from FANDROP ($19.99) - Grogu and Din Djarin are at it again, and this set would make the perfect stocking stuffer for any fan of Lucasfilm's live-action Disney+ content... or the upcoming movie!

Star Wars Mando Winter Men's Flannel Pajama Sleep Set from Amazon Essentials ($17.60) - It's beddy-bye time for Grogu, but first he gets to play in the snow, building his own Din Djarin snowman on the pattern of this comfy-looking set.

Star Wars Classic Trilogy Christmas Stocking ($14.95) and Star Wars "The Child" Christmas Stocking from Kurt Adler ($14.07) - Imagine kids waking up on Christmas morning and finding these officially licensed Star Wars stocking chock-full of goodies.

Star Wars Beanie Bouncers from Ty ($5.99 each) - I wasn't sure what to make of these when I first came across them, but what I can tell you is they bounce like tennis balls, they're adorable, and (though they may not be designed as pet toys) my cats love them. Available as an Imperial Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Grogu, and The Mandalorian (AKA Din Djarin).

Star Wars Let It Snow All-Over from Rock 'Em Socks ($19.99) - Darth Vader proves he can have wintertime fun, too, on these snowy socks.

Star Wars Stormtrooper Cosplay String Lights Light-Up Mini Backpack from Loungefly ($90) - Combining the light-up magic of the holidays with the iron fist of the Empire, this bag is sure to get you some attention when you're out and about gift shopping or otherwise.

Star Wars Holiday 5-Pack of Jibbitz Charms from Crocs ($13.99) - So believe it or not, we were also given a pair of Darth Vader Crocs ($64.99) that I accidentally left behind when the trip ended. But if I had remembered to take them, I could have used these holiday-themed Star Wars Jibbitz to decorate them.

Star Wars Accessories from Kitsch: Rebel Alliance Satin Pillowcase ($22.00), R2-D2 & C-3PO Satin Pillowcase ($22), Galactic Empire Satin Pillowcase ($28.00), Darth Vader & Stormtroopers Satin Pillowcase ($28.00), Light Side vs. Dark Side Satin Flexi Rods ($18.00), R2-D2 & Stormtrooper Pillow Scrunchies In Satin ($19.99), C-3PO Glitter Cloud Clip ($12.00), R2-D2 Glitter Cloud Clip ($12.00), Darth Vader Glitter Cloud Clip ($12.00), Stormtrooper Glitter Cloud Clip ($12.00) - Wow! Kitsch makes a lot of really nice Star Wars home goods and hair supplies. My wife was thrilled when I brought these home.

Star Wars Word Crawl from Spirit Jersey ($89.99) - This is now officially the second Spirit Jersey I've ever owned (the first was a Pirates of the Caribbean one I bought at Disneyland) and it's really cool. Featuring the opening text crawl from The Empire Strikes Back-- against a backdrop of artist Drew Struzan's Special Edition poster for the movie-- on the back, and the familiar Star Wars logo on the front.

Star Wars 2025 Advent Calendar from LEGO ($42.99) - I have to admit this is one of those items I almost purchased for myself (or put on my holiday wish list) before it was given to me. This year's theme is droids, so as you can see by the image below you'll get a different one every day-- either brick-built or in minifigure form-- plus a Jawa in a Christmas sweater. You really can't go wrong with LEGO.

Star Wars: The Black Series Stormtrooper (Holiday Edition) from Hasbro ($17.49) - On Dasher, on Dancer, on Imperial Stormtrooper! Complete with antlers, a toy blaster, and two Porgs (one ice Porg and one snow Porg) this bad guy is ready to pull Santa's sleigh... too bad for his aim!

Star Wars: Ahsoka Jedi General Anakin Skywalker Ornament from Hallmark ($27.99) - Give Anakin the high ground by hanging him on the highest bough.

A Taste of Star Wars Snacks from Insight Editions ($12.11) - "Bite-Size Recipes in a Snack-Size Book" provide plenty of nice ideas for Star Wars-themed holiday hors d'oeuvres.

Star Wars Master Yoda Wayfarer from Ray-Ban ($249) - I don't own a lot of nice sunglasses, so it was a welcome surprise to receive this pair, which feature the Jedi Order insignia on the lens and arms.

Star Wars Friends Forever Charm Bracelet from BaubleBar ($54) - R2-D2, Yoda, Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, C-3PO, and more! They're all here, and this bracelet is sure to charm anyone you encounter while wearing it.

Star Wars Countdown Calendar Miniature Christmas Tree Set With 12 Mini Ornaments from Hallmark ($29.99) - I'll confess that I wasn't sure the tree itself would survive the trip home, but I did save the ornaments, and it's a nifty little set with some fun characters and ships, including the Millennium Falcon, an Imperial Stormtrooper, an X-wing starfighter, Darth Vader's TIE Advanced, Wicket W. Warrick, BB-8, C-3PO, a Jawa, R2-D2, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and Yoda.

Star Wars Lofi (Music from Vol. 1-3) from Disney Music Emporium ($25.99) - Another item that was on my wish list before I received it at this event. I'd heard this lofi music on Spotify previously, and now that I've got it on vinyl I can put it on while tidying up the apartment, doing dishes, or simply lounging around.

Patu! Grogu Eating Trask Chowder from Displate ($49.99) - My favorite previously unacknowledged Grogu noise gets highlighted here as our favorite "Baby Yoda" chows down on a squid-like meal. I gotta find wall space for this one.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Scarf & Beanie Set from Heroes & Villains (10.40) - Clone Force 99 is represented on this winter gear that should go a long way in keeping you-- or your favorite clone-- warm this season.

Star Wars Jedi Canvas Travel Bundle from Heroes & Villains ($195) - And we're definitely going to need a way to carry all this stuff around, so many thanks to Heroes & Villains!

Also, don't forget to check out my write-up (with some very nice photos!) of Columbia Sportswear's Return of the Jedi Endor Collection.