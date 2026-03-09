Disney Channel's Gravity Falls Celebrated With Drone Show at Emerald City Comic-Con

Dipper, Mabel, Bill Cipher, and the rest of Gravity Falls lit up the Seattle sky to close out ECCC 2026

Emerald City Comic-Con closed out their 2026 event with a special drone show celebrating the 10th anniversary of Disney Channel’s Gravity Falls!

What's Happening:

Emerald City Comic-Con 2026 closed out its run with a special outdoor drone show celebrating the 10th anniversary of Disney Channel's Gravity Falls

The show featured illuminated formations of Dipper Pines, Mabel Pines, Grunkle Stan, Ford Pines, Waddles, gnomes, the Mystery Shack, Journal 3, and Bill Cipher

A highlight sequence depicted gnomes assembling into formations and one gnome puking a rainbow — a nod to one of the series' most beloved gags

The show concluded with the official 10th anniversary logo before transitioning into a promotional reveal for The Art of Gravity Falls book.

See video of the show below, followed by a gallery of images.

The drone display brought the residents of Gravity Falls, Oregon to life in the night sky above the convention, opening with formation portraits of twin siblings Dipper and Mabel Pines before expanding to include the full cast of fan favorites.

Grunkle Stan and his long-lost twin brother Ford Pines each received their own dedicated formations, bookending the family at the center of the series' mythology.

The Mystery Shack — the tourist trap and home base of the Pines family — appeared as both its iconic hand-painted sign and a full building formation, grounding the show in the physical world of Gravity Falls before it gave way to the series' supernatural elements.

Waddles, Mabel's beloved pet pig, also made an appearance, to expected audience delight.

The show's lighter moments leaned into the series' signature absurdist humor. A gnome sequence saw the creatures assembling into various shapes in a montage before culminating in the iconic image of a gnome puking a rainbow — a callback to the very first episode of the series, in which the gnomes reveal their true nature in spectacular fashion.

Journal 3, the mysterious research diary that drives much of the series' central mystery, floated briefly in formation before the show built toward its most dramatic sequence.

Bill Cipher, the all-seeing dream demon and primary antagonist of the series' second season, closed out the character roster with his distinctive triangular silhouette, yellow body, top hat, and single eye — an image that has become one of the most recognizable in modern Disney Channel history and a perennial favorite at fan conventions. His appearance drew a strong reaction from the crowd.

The show then shifted into its closing segment, displaying the official Gravity Falls 10th anniversary logo before seamlessly morphing into a promotional reveal for The Art of Gravity Falls, a book dedicated to the visual development and behind-the-scenes artwork of the series. The transition served as both a celebratory cap to the anniversary event and a preview of upcoming merchandise for fans looking to continue celebrating the show's legacy.

Gravity Falls premiered on Disney Channel on June 15, 2012, and concluded with its two-part finale, "Weirdmageddon," in February 2016. The series has maintained a passionate fanbase in the years since, with anniversary milestones consistently drawing fan events, official merchandise, and renewed attention from Disney. Creator Alex Hirsch has remained engaged with the fandom over the years, and the 10th anniversary has prompted a wave of new celebration across the Disney animation community.

Emerald City Comic-Con, held annually in Seattle, Washington, is one of the Pacific Northwest's largest pop-culture conventions, drawing fans of comics, film, television, and animation each spring

