New Disney Parks Head: Thomas Mazloum to Replace Josh D'Amaro as Chairman of Experiences

Josh D'Amaro will officially become CEO on March 18th, leaving the position to Mazloum.

With Josh D’Amaro set to become CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum will take his place as Chairman of Disney Experiences.

What’s Happening:

There are a lot of changes happening at the House of Mouse as Bob Iger officially steps down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company. Back in February, it was announced that Experiences head Josh D’Amaro would be filling his shoes at the media giant. However, fans have been speculating who will replace him as leader of Disney’s most profitable division.

Now, The Walt Disney Company has announced that Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum has been selected to replace D’Amaro.

Mazloum brings extensive operational expertise in Disney Experiences, a strong track record of international leadership, and a long-standing commitment to Disney’s cast members and creative culture.

With a continued focus on the guest experience, he will guide the business into its next phase as it expands and evolves globally.

Upcoming CEO Josh D'Amaro shared “Thomas Mazloum is an exceptional leader with a genuine appreciation for our cast members and a proven track record of delivering growth. His focus on service excellence, broad international leadership, and strong connection to the creativity that brings our stories to life make him the right leader to guide Disney Experiences into its next chapter.”

As Mazloum moves up the road from Anaheim to Burbank, Jill Estorino will takeover as President of Disneyland Resort.

Other new appointments include Tasia Filippatos as President, Disney Parks International and Lisa Baldzicki as President, Disney Consumer Products.

More About Thomas Mazloum:

Mazloum was born in Austria, where he earned a degree in hotel management and administration in Innsbruck. He also received business certifications from Cornell University, the Hotel School of Lausanne, and the Hotel School of Salzburg.

At Disney, Mazloum began his career back in 1998 as a hotel director at Disney Cruise Line.

Then, he served as General Manager of Food & Beverage and Special Events at EPCOT before leaving Disney for new opportunities.

Mazloum returned to Walt Disney World in 2017 to serve as Senior Vice President of Operations at the resort.

He then went on to serve as President of Disney Signature Experiences where he oversaw the massive expansion of Disney Cruise Line.

During his time in the role, Mazloum secured investments and development plans that will have doubled the fleet of ships by 2031 and built Disney’s new port of call Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

In that same role, Mazloum also headed Disney Vacation Club, Adventures by Disney, National Geographic Expeditions, Golden Oak, Aulani, Disney Institute, and Storyliving by Disney.

Mazloum took over for Ken Potrock as Disneyland President in March of 2025.

In his short time at the resort, Mazloum’s focus has primarily been to improve guest service and experience around the park, prioritizing maintenance, cast member morale, and upcoming additions like the massive Disneyland Forward project. He also spearheaded the execution of the Celebrate Happy Disneyland 70th Anniversary celebration, and oversees 36,000 cast members at the resort and all facets of the business.

One of Josh D’Amaro’s biggest focuses as Chairman of Disney Experiences and Consumer Products has been investments, allocating $60 billion in expansion to Disney resorts worldwide. Based on Mazloum’s focus on expanding Disney Cruise Line and pushing Disneyland Forward, well, forward, it is clear that D’Amaro and Mazloum will be a great pair when it comes to new and renewed experiences throughout the world.

Congratulations to Thomas Mazloum on his new role!

