We Love L.A.: Taylor Swift and Randy Newman Perform at "Toy Story 5" Premiere in Hollywood

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The Toy Story 5 premiere went from just awesome to infinity and beyond as Taylor Swift performed her hit song — and brought out a Disney Legend for a duet.

What's Happening:

  • Tonight, the Toy Story 5 premiere was held at the world-famous El Capitan Theatre.
  • Heading into the night, there was a lot of buzz about whether Taylor Swift would appear, seeing as she just released her new song from the film last week.
  • Well, she not only showed up at the event but also took to the stage to perform "I Knew It, I Knew You."
  • Technically, she performed the piano version of the track, which can be purchased as a digital download.
  • What's more, after ending the song and sharing her thanks with the Toy Story team, Swift introduced Disney Legend Randy Newman, who rode out on a piano.
  • From there, the two duetted on the classic "You've Got a Friend in Me."
  • Check it out:

More Toy Story:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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