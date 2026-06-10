We Love L.A.: Taylor Swift and Randy Newman Perform at "Toy Story 5" Premiere in Hollywood
And we have full video for you!
The Toy Story 5 premiere went from just awesome to infinity and beyond as Taylor Swift performed her hit song — and brought out a Disney Legend for a duet.
What's Happening:
- Tonight, the Toy Story 5 premiere was held at the world-famous El Capitan Theatre.
- Heading into the night, there was a lot of buzz about whether Taylor Swift would appear, seeing as she just released her new song from the film last week.
- Well, she not only showed up at the event but also took to the stage to perform "I Knew It, I Knew You."
- Technically, she performed the piano version of the track, which can be purchased as a digital download.
- What's more, after ending the song and sharing her thanks with the Toy Story team, Swift introduced Disney Legend Randy Newman, who rode out on a piano.
- From there, the two duetted on the classic "You've Got a Friend in Me."
- Check it out:
More Toy Story:
- Following the premiere, the social reaction embargo lifted, meaning we are now getting to see reviewers' first impressions of the film.
- We also finally got a look at the teased Porsche-Toy Story collab cars.
- Also, you can get a taste of Toy Story at your local Yogurtland.
- Toy Story 5 opens in theatres June 19.