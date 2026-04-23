The Most Expensive Roundup Yet: Porsche Promises Three "Toy Story 5" 911 Vehicles

The three vehicles will be sold together at a later date for charity.

As we get ready for the arrival of Toy Story 5 in theaters everywhere, a unique collaboration is taking place that will result in the creation of three highly themed Porsche 911s.

What's Happening:

Porsche, Disney, and Pixar have joined forces to create three one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 vehicles inspired by the beloved Toy Story characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie, in celebration of the highly-anticipated release of Toy Story 5 on June 19.

The three bespoke cars will make their debut at the Toy Story 5 red carpet premiere in Los Angeles.

As Toy Story 5 explores a new chapter where toys navigate an increasingly digital world, this collaboration brings that same spirit to life by blending timeless storytelling with modern innovation. Each vehicle captures the personality and energy of its corresponding character.

Following completion on Porsche’s production line in Zuffenhausen, each car’s design is individually hand-crafted. The result is a trio of highly customized vehicles that reflect both the emotional connection of the Toy Story franchise and Porsche’s commitment to precision and performance.

The three one-off 911s will be sold together as part of a broader charitable initiative to benefit three designated non-profit organizations devoted to helping children and people in need.

What They're Saying:

Bob Pauley, Pixar Production Designer: “My primary focus has been shaping the world of Toy Story 5, especially as this new story explores the evolving role of play in a tech-driven environment. At the same time, collaborating with the team has been about interpreting these characters through materials, color, and form—staying true to who they are without being literal. It’s a design exercise rooted in storytelling.”

“My primary focus has been shaping the world of Toy Story 5, especially as this new story explores the evolving role of play in a tech-driven environment. At the same time, collaborating with the team has been about interpreting these characters through materials, color, and form—staying true to who they are without being literal. It’s a design exercise rooted in storytelling.” Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy, and Events at The Walt Disney Studios: Toy Story 5 is about continuing a story that audiences have grown up with, while finding new ways to connect it to today’s world. This collaboration with Porsche is a natural extension of that, thoughtful, design-driven, and rooted in character. It is a celebration of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie that feels both unexpected and true to the spirit of Toy Story, and we love how it brings the film into a completely different creative space. For decades, Porsche and The Walt Disney Company have each defined what it means to inspire audiences through creativity and innovation. Even more meaningful is the opportunity to channel this collaboration to benefit deserving charities.”

Toy Story 5 is about continuing a story that audiences have grown up with, while finding new ways to connect it to today’s world. This collaboration with Porsche is a natural extension of that, thoughtful, design-driven, and rooted in character. It is a celebration of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie that feels both unexpected and true to the spirit of Toy Story, and we love how it brings the film into a completely different creative space. For decades, Porsche and The Walt Disney Company have each defined what it means to inspire audiences through creativity and innovation. Even more meaningful is the opportunity to channel this collaboration to benefit deserving charities.” Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America: “Porsche and the Toy Story franchise share a commitment to creating special moments that last a lifetime. Many people fondly look back on their first toy - much like the feeling they experience when they see or drive one of our cars for the first time. We are excited to bring our Sonderwunsch program together with Disney and Pixar once again to create Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie inspired vehicles in 911 form.”

Back on the Big Screen:

It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.

Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.

Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.

As part of the build up to that, we're in the midst of Roundup Reveal Week, with plenty of merchandise (and in this case, automobile) collaborations being revealed ahead of the new film. Be sure to check out all the big drops at our Toy Story 5 landing.