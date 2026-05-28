Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress Moving Forward with Major Timeline Shift, Closing Date for Current Version Revealed

From the moon landing to space travel, the classic show is set for some big changes.

The Carousel of Progress is, well, progressing. Walt Disney World has announced some major updates to the classic attraction — and when the current version will close to make way for the refresh.

What's Happening:

At Destination D23 last year, it was revealed that a Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic would be added to the Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom.

Well, it turns out that a lot more will be changing in the rotating theater show as well.

Today, the Disney Parks Blog detailed what an updated version of the show will offer.

Most notably, the timeline of the attraction will shift heavily.

While the current Carousel starts around the turn of the 20th century, the first family scene will now take place in 1969.

From there, guests will also make stops in 1985 and 1999 before jumping to a distant future.

The Parks Blog does note that, when Carousel of Progress debuted at the World's Fair, it looked back 60 years. Thus, with this shift, today's (or tomorrow's) guests will do something similar.

Each scene will still highlight the music, fashion, tech, and more of each decade, adding to the family's story.

More details on each of these scenes can be found in the section below.

Disney also shared a new poster for the attraction:

To make way for this update, the current version of Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress will close on July 6, 2026 (meaning the last day to experience it will be July 5).

The updated show is expected to debut in 2027.

The Updated Carousel Scenes - What We Know:

As mentioned, the timeline for Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress is moving forward.

After an introduction from Walt, guests will see John, Sarah, and the rest of the family across four acts, set in different decades.

Here's what Disney has shared about each scene:

Act I - 1969: Cue the Bryan Adams because this scene is set in the summer of '69. Specifically, the scene will feature the family gathered around to witness the moon landing. Disney notes that this moment "captures the spirit of innovation and possibility that has always been — and always will be — at the heart of Carousel of Progress."

Act II -1985: Similar to the current version of Carousel of Progress, each scene will not only change in years but in season. For Act II, guests will see the family on Halloween night in 1985. Notably, this scene will also see Sarah stepping into the spotlight. She'll share a look at the family's new appliances and gadgets — which are making their lives a little easier. As for John, he'll be seen on the porch handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Disney also confirms the return of Uncle Orville in this scene, still bemoaning the lack of privacy.



Act III - 1999: Y2K is the topic of the third act. The Internet and other tech are at the center of this scene, which takes place on New Year's Eve 1999, heading into the new millennium. It seems that this scene will also mirror one in the current show, with the Parks Blog writing that, "Grandpa has already nodded off before the big countdown, while Grandma sneaks the TV over to wrestling when no one’s looking." Sidenote: Did you know that someone figured out the exact wrestling match she's watching in the current version?

Act IV - The Possible Future: It's not a secret that the last scene of the current ride doesn't exactly represent the future anymore. So, for this new final scene, Disney Imagineers are sending us off planet. Joining the family in the future is a helpful robot that can help with everything from daily tasks to space travel. According to the Parks Blog, Imagineers referred to concept sketches by Disney Legend John Hench in order to gain inspiration for this updated scene.



My Initial Thoughts:

I'm a huge Carousel of Progress fan. For me, it's a must-do every time I'm in Walt Disney World. I love every bit of it.

At the same time, while the first three acts hold up well, the finale has been a bit embarrassing for some time (despite Disney making some subtle and perhaps even self-aware updates).

With that, I suppose it makes sense to move the rest of the timeline up, too, lest the attraction go from the 1960s all the way into who knows when.

It also sounds as though Imagineers are toeing a line here and trying to keep the spirit of the attraction alive while peppering in some fan service.

Also, to be real, I'd much rather see these updates than see the attraction close entirely — an outcome that many of us have worried about for some time now.

So, I'll say I'm cautiously optimistic about this project. And, I'm very thankful that I should be able to get one more ride on the current version in before it closes in July.