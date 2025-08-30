Walt’s Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow: Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic Joining the Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom
This much-needed update will insert more of Walt into the classic Tomorrowland attraction.
A big change is coming to Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom that will put even more Walt Disney into the show.
What’s Happening:
- Just announced at Destination D23 by Imagineer Chris Beatty, a Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic will be added to Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at Walt Disney World.
- Following the debut of a Walt animatronic at Disneyland for its 70th anniversary, Walt Disney World will also be getting in on the fun with this new addition.
- As the Carousel of Progress was Walt’s own idea from beginning to end, this makes the perfect place to introduce a Walt animatronic to the east coast.
- Since debuting at the New York World’s Fair in 1964, the show has had more performances than any other stage show in the history of American theater and has found a comfortable home as a tribute to the original version of the show inside the Magic Kingdom since 1975.
- Before you follow an American family over four generations of progress as technology transforms their lives and paves the way for once-unimaginable innovations, you’ll be able to catch a brand-new introductory scene and hear from the legendary man who never stood in the way of progress — Walt Disney.
- Additional updates involving John, Sarah, and the rest of the family have been teased as well.
- Details regarding when this update might be installed have not been revealed at this stage. We did, however, get some concept art of the Walt figure, where he’s seen wearing his iconic blue sweater from that era amongst concept art for other dreams, such as the Monorail and his original vision for EPCOT.
What They’re Saying:
- Kirsten Komoroske, Executive Director of the Walt Disney Family Museum: “We are grateful to The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney Imagineering for their continued collaboration and ongoing partnership with The Walt Disney Family Museum. The introduction of a new Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney in Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress marks an exciting milestone in our shared mission to celebrate the story of the man behind the magic and inspire new generations with his innovations and vision for the future. We appreciate the continued efforts and meticulous care that Imagineering has taken to keep Walt’s legacy alive."
It’s About Time!
- Disney fans have been asking for an update to the Carousel of Progress for years now, as while the first three scenes remain timeless, the finale’s look at the future has been dated for well over a decade.
- In fact, the last time the Carousel of Progress saw a major update was in 1994, timed to the New Tomorrowland. That update saw the show ditch “The Best Time of Your Life" song and reinstate the more iconic “There’s A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow."
- The addition of the new Walt animatronic will clearly stamp his mark on a show with his name on it, and keep it spinning for generations to come.
More from Destination D23:
- Disneyland Handcrafted: See the Construction of Disneyland Like Never Before with New Documentary from Leslie Iwerks
- Destination D23 Walt Disney Studios Showcase: First Looks, Surprises, and Fan Moments
- Return to The Grid: Red Hues and Nine Inch Nails Bring “TRON: Ares" to Both TRON Attractions at Disney Parks
- Disney Animation Brings a Tale of Weirdness and Wonder in Next Year's "Hexed"
- Mark Your Calendars: D23 Sets Dates for the 2026 Return of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com