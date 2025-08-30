Return to The Grid: Red Hues and Nine Inch Nails Bring “TRON: Ares” to Both TRON Attractions at Disney Parks
Both TRON attractions at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disney Resort will be getting a limited-time “TRON: Ares” overlay beginning next month.
Not only are we getting a brand-new TRON film, but we’re also getting a TRON: Ares overlay of both Disney Parks’ TRON-themed attractions!
What’s Happening:
- Just revealed at Destination D23, TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom and TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland will be getting an adrenaline-pumping overlay themed to TRON: Ares.
- Replacing the blue and orange hues of the ride, you’ll weave through twisting tunnels of vibrant red and orange light trails, feeling the rush of wind and the surge of acceleration as you compete in a dazzling Lightcycle race.
- The overlay will also feature the pulsating industrial sounds of Nine Inch Nails’ soundtrack to the film.
- Experience the new TRON: Ares ride overlay for a limited time at the Magic Kingdom starting September 15th and Shanghai Disneyland starting September 16th.
More on TRON: Ares
- TRON: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's TRON franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10th, 2025.
- Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.
- The film stars:
- Jared Leto as Ares
- Greta Lee
- Evan Peters
- Hasan Minhaj
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Arturo Castro
- Cameron Monaghan
- Gillian Anderson
- Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn
