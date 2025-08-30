Photos: Exclusive D23 Merchandise and Major Sale at The Walt Disney Company Store During Destination D23
Shop exclusive items from The Walt Disney Company Store, Disney Studio Store, D23 and more!
The Walt Disney Company Store pop-up is at Destination D23, where attendees can find all things D23 and The Walt Disney Company. Destination D23 attendees can explore several different pop-up shops, including The Walt Disney Company Store, Mickey’s of Glendale, Disney Studio Store Hollywood, and the Ink & Paint Marketplace. Fans can discover exclusive Disney merchandise at each location, designed to celebrate their love for all things Disney. Here’s what we found at The Walt Disney Company Store:
Official Destination D23 Merchandise
D23 Merchandise
The Walt Disney Company Merchandise
The Walt Disney Studios Merchandise
General Disney Merchandise
Sale Merchandise
If you are attending Destination D23, The Walt Disney Company Store is offering several deals with purchase and discounts on their merchandise, including:
- The Walt Disney Company 3-pack set of packing cubes for $12 when you spend $100 in store. (Normally $29.99, Limit 10 per guest)
- The Walt Disney Company tote bag and pouch set for $20 when you spend $100 in store. (Normally $45.95, Limit 10 per guest)
- 60% off Select Merchandise throughout the store.
