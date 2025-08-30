Photos: Exclusive D23 Merchandise and Major Sale at The Walt Disney Company Store During Destination D23

The Walt Disney Company Store pop-up is at Destination D23, where attendees can find all things D23 and The Walt Disney Company. Destination D23 attendees can explore several different pop-up shops, including The Walt Disney Company Store, Mickey’s of Glendale, Disney Studio Store Hollywood, and the Ink & Paint Marketplace. Fans can discover exclusive Disney merchandise at each location, designed to celebrate their love for all things Disney. Here’s what we found at The Walt Disney Company Store:

If you are attending Destination D23, The Walt Disney Company Store is offering several deals with purchase and discounts on their merchandise, including:

The Walt Disney Company 3-pack set of packing cubes for $12 when you spend $100 in store. (Normally $29.99, Limit 10 per guest)

The Walt Disney Company tote bag and pouch set for $20 when you spend $100 in store. (Normally $45.95, Limit 10 per guest)

60% off Select Merchandise throughout the store.

