Destination D23 Attendees Receive Fabulous Gift Bags Full of Disney Goodies

Destination D23 is getting ready to kick off at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, and attendees arriving today are receiving gift bags, which differ depending on your type of ticket.

First up, General ticket-holders received a simple gray Lug bag full of some goodies.

Among the items included in the gift bag were a number of buttons – including a D23 Halloween button and one for World Princess Week, a Disney Lorcana: Fabled set, a Destination D23 pin, and an Abbott Elementary pin.

A Phineas and Ferb poster was also included for both General and Premier ticket-holders.

Premier ticket-holders received a bigger Lug bag, which has a black and white pattern instead of plain gray.

The Premier gift bag contents include all of the same things General got, in addition to a Disney Eye Found card game and a small Encanto print.

Stay tuned for continuing coverage from Destination D23 and all the other D23 events taking place this weekend at Walt Disney World!