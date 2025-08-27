Photos/Video: Disney Springs Becomes Its Own D23 Destination During Destination D23

As Destination D23 gets started at Walt Disney World, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is making its presence known at Disney Springs, with special offers, decor, DJ appearances, and fun as part of this year’s event.

Disney Springs is almost like an off-shoot of the main event, which is taking place largely at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, with special tours of Drawn to Life by Cirque Du Soleil and even special menu items and D23 Nights taking place during the event all week and weekend long.

D23 Gold Members usually get some kind of discount at a number of locations throughout Disney Springs, but with everyone coming in for Destination D23, right now the Ganachery has a special chocolate and over at Gideon’s Bakehouse has a limited edition sugar cookie that has ube and coconut filling.

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is set to take Gold Members across all the worlds of Disney at this year’s Destination D23, the biggest event of its kind, taking place for the first time at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort this weekend.

However, the fun isn’t limited to the experiences taking place at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, other spots across Walt Disney World, including Disney Springs, are getting in on the Destination D23 excitement. The next D23 Nights, with appearances from our DJ, will be taking place again on Thursday, August 28th.

Check out the full Destination D23 schedule, here.