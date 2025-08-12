Full Destination D23 Panel Schedule Brings Two Days of Disney History to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
Destination D23 takes place from August 29th-31st, 2025 at Walt Disney World.
The end of the month will see the return of the biennial Destination D23 to the Walt Disney World Resort. With a little over three weeks to go until the festivities kick off, D23 has shared the lineup of panel presentations for this year’s event.
What’s Happening:
- Destination D23 will take place from August 29th-31st, 2025, for the first time at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World.
- Doubling in size from previous events, D23 Gold Members will be able to enjoy a weekend filled with exclusive presentations from the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Studios, as well as spectacular entertainment and peeks into all the worlds of Disney, along with a variety of unique interactive activations and shopping experiences.
- The panel schedule, which has been shared on the official D23 app, will bring two days’ worth of presentations focusing many different elements of the world of Disney – such as Disney Legend X Antencio, the story of The Three Caballeros, 30 years of A Goofy Movie, and more.
- It looks like we might also learn some more about the latest films from The Walt Disney Studios during a Studio Showcase on Saturday morning.
- Parks fans may be a little disappointed, as there are no major panels this year – which is somewhat surprising given the amount of projects underway at Disney Parks across the globe at the moment.
- The map for the event has also been shared, showcasing where fans can enjoy the event’s presentations, the Walt Disney Archives exhibit, and various shopping experiences.
- A variety of supplementary events will take place during the weekend, including D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Typhoon Lagoon, Disney ’80s-’90s Celebration in Concert, A Goofy Movie Throwback Premiere, and more.
Saturday, August 30th, 2025
- 9:00 a.m. – Welcome!
- 9:15 a.m. – Walt Disney Studios Showcase
- 10:30 a.m. – Morning Break
- 10:45 a.m. – Welcome Back with Michael Vargo
- 10:55 a.m. – The Three Cabelleros: From El Grupo to Goodwill Classics (Part 1)
- 11:05 a.m. – X Atencio: The Untold Story of a Disney Legend
- 11:30 a.m. – Disney Around the Globe: India
- 11:35 a.m. – Be Our Guest with Disney on Broadway
- 12:00 p.m. – Lunch Break
- 2:00 p.m. – What’Cha’ Doin’ with Phineas and Ferb’s Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh
- 2:25 p.m. – Disney Around the Globe: Japan
- 2:30 p.m. – D2K Animated Classics
- 3:00 p.m. – Creating the Happiest Place on Earth
- 3:30 p.m. – Afternoon Break
- 3:45 p.m. – What’s Cooking with Disney Eats?
- 4:30 p.m. – Boom, Baby! 25 Years of The Emperor’s New Groove
- 8:00-11:00 p.m. – D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Typhoon Lagoon
Sunday, August 31st, 2025
- 9:00 a.m. – Welcome!
- 9:05 a.m. – Disney Villains: Icons of Evil
- 9:50 a.m. – Part of Our World
- 10:10 a.m. – The Three Cabelleros: From El Grupo to Goodwill Classics (Part 2)
- 10:20 a.m. – The Disney Family Legacy with Roy P. Disney
- 10:45 a.m. – Morning Break
- 11:00 a.m. – The Three Cabelleros: From El Grupo to Goodwill Classics (Part 3)
- 11:10 a.m. – Down the Rabbit Hole with the Walt Disney Archives
- 12:00 p.m. – Lunch Break
- 2:00 p.m. – Stay Tuned: You’re Watching Disney Channel
- 2:45 p.m. – Disney Around the Globe: China
- 2:50 p.m. – Beyond the Spires: An Insider Look at Disney Castles
- 3:20 p.m. – Disney Around the Globe: France
- 3:25 p.m. – A Goofy Movie: 30 Stand Out Years
- 3:55 p.m. – Afternoon Break
- 4:10-5:30 p.m. – Disney ’80s-’90s Celebration in Concert
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com