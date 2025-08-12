Full Destination D23 Panel Schedule Brings Two Days of Disney History to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

The end of the month will see the return of the biennial Destination D23 to the Walt Disney World Resort. With a little over three weeks to go until the festivities kick off, D23 has shared the lineup of panel presentations for this year’s event.

What’s Happening:

Destination D23 Walt Disney World

Doubling in size from previous events, D23 Gold Members will be able to enjoy a weekend filled with exclusive presentations from the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Studios, as well as spectacular entertainment and peeks into all the worlds of Disney, along with a variety of unique interactive activations and shopping experiences.

The panel schedule, which has been shared on the official D23 app, will bring two days’ worth of presentations focusing many different elements of the world of Disney – such as Disney Legend X Antencio, the story of The Three Caballeros , 30 years of A Goofy Movie , and more.

, 30 years of , and more. It looks like we might also learn some more about the latest films from The Walt Disney Studios during a Studio Showcase on Saturday morning.

Parks fans may be a little disappointed, as there are no major panels this year – which is somewhat surprising given the amount of projects underway at Disney Parks across the globe at the moment.

The map for the event has also been shared, showcasing where fans can enjoy the event’s presentations, the Walt Disney Archives exhibit, and various shopping experiences.

A variety of supplementary events will take place during the weekend Typhoon Lagoon A Goofy Movie Throwback Premiere, and more.

Saturday, August 30th, 2025

9:00 a.m. – Welcome!

9:15 a.m. – Walt Disney Studios Showcase

10:30 a.m. – Morning Break

10:45 a.m. – Welcome Back with Michael Vargo

10:55 a.m. – The Three Cabelleros : From El Grupo to Goodwill Classics (Part 1)

: From El Grupo to Goodwill Classics (Part 1) 11:05 a.m. – X Atencio: The Untold Story of a Disney Legend

11:30 a.m. – Disney Around the Globe: India

11:35 a.m. – Be Our Guest with Disney on Broadway

12:00 p.m. – Lunch Break

2:00 p.m. – What’Cha’ Doin’ with Phineas and Ferb ’s Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh

’s Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh 2:25 p.m. – Disney Around the Globe: Japan

2:30 p.m. – D2K Animated Classics

3:00 p.m. – Creating the Happiest Place on Earth

3:30 p.m. – Afternoon Break

3:45 p.m. – What’s Cooking with Disney Eats?

4:30 p.m. – Boom, Baby! 25 Years of The Emperor’s New Groove

8:00-11:00 p.m. – D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Typhoon Lagoon

Sunday, August 31st, 2025

9:00 a.m. – Welcome!

9:05 a.m. – Disney Villains: Icons of Evil

9:50 a.m. – Part of Our World

10:10 a.m. – The Three Cabelleros : From El Grupo to Goodwill Classics (Part 2)

: From El Grupo to Goodwill Classics (Part 2) 10:20 a.m. – The Disney Family Legacy with Roy P. Disney

10:45 a.m. – Morning Break

11:00 a.m. – The Three Cabelleros : From El Grupo to Goodwill Classics (Part 3)

: From El Grupo to Goodwill Classics (Part 3) 11:10 a.m. – Down the Rabbit Hole with the Walt Disney Archives

12:00 p.m. – Lunch Break

2:00 p.m. – Stay Tuned: You’re Watching Disney Channel

2:45 p.m. – Disney Around the Globe: China

2:50 p.m. – Beyond the Spires: An Insider Look at Disney Castles

3:20 p.m. – Disney Around the Globe: France

3:25 p.m. – A Goofy Movie : 30 Stand Out Years

: 30 Stand Out Years 3:55 p.m. – Afternoon Break

4:10-5:30 p.m. – Disney ’80s-’90s Celebration in Concert