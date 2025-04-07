Take a Journey Around the Worlds of Disney with Destination D23 2025 – Details, Extra Events and Ticket Sale Date Announced

In addition to the event itself, attendees have numerous other ways to celebrate their love of Disney throughout the week.

D23 has shared more details on this year’s Destination D23 event, which is set to be the largest edition of the popular event yet.

What’s Happening:

Destination D23 Walt Disney World

Doubling in size from previous events, D23 Gold Members will be able to enjoy a weekend filled with exclusive presentations from the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Studios, as well as spectacular entertainment and peeks into all the worlds of Disney, along with a variety of unique interactive activations and shopping experiences.

While Disney fans typically look forward to a keynote panel which in the past has featured a number of exciting announcements, this year’s event will instead focus more on deeper dives and subject-matter expert panels.

Take a trip around the world with the Walt Disney Archives, featuring interstitial programming focusing on Disney’s vast connections and history to locales around the globe, including a special 80th anniversary celebration of all things south of the border with The Three Caballeros .

. Tickets for the event will be going on sale in just one week – on Monday, April 14th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET – exclusively to D23 Gold Members.

In addition, a limited number of Premier and Preferred seating tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. These tickets will include dedicated queues for reserved seating areas.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit D23.com

Alongside the event itself, D23 will keep the party going with a week’s worth of nightly events. Those events are detailed below.

D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Typhoon Lagoon: Saturday, August 30th

All Destination D23 2025 ticket holders are invited to celebrate 25 years of The Emperor’s New Groove with a splash at Typhoon Lagoon. Following the day’s presentations, be sure to lever-age this after-hours exclusive celebration of the cult classic, including special tributes to Disney’s water parks. Look out for complimentary snacks, photo opportunities, special activities, and exclusive entertainment at this ultra neat, squeak squeakin’ member-only party!

Disney ’80s-’90s Celebration in Concert, presented by Disney+

Caps off the weekend’s journey with the ultimate throwback experience showcasing the very best hits of these fan-favorite decades. Dig out those flip phones and grab some shoulder pads as Broadway and Disney Animation stars flashback through a defining generation of films and TV shows, with show-stopping performances, rock-concert lighting and larger-than-life projections

It’s a fan-inspired, Disney+ extravaganza as we go from “Zero to Hero" and see it “I 2 I" with musical moments from: Hercules , A Goofy Movie , Toy Story , The Little Mermaid , Aladdin , Mulan , Beauty and the Beast , Pocahontas , The Lion King , The Disney Afternoon and more!

, , , , , , , , , The Disney Afternoon and more! Specially presented by Disney+ at Destination D23 2025, in partnership with Disney Concerts and 10th & Main Productions, this live concert event is sure to spark nostalgia in any Disney fan.

The Walt Disney Archives Presents: Charting the Course, Disney’s Global Stories & Inspirations

Disney storytelling is a vibrant tapestry woven from global inspiration. An all-new exhibit from the Walt Disney Archives celebrates that influence by exploring how the world around us sparks creativity. Through a thoughtfully curated selection of photography, artwork, and dimensional artifacts, we follow Disney creatives on an artistic journey— watching black-and-white reference images evolve into vivid concepts. The experience culminates in a dynamic showcase, featuring models, props, and costumes inspired by diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes, all reflecting the enduring legacy of Disney’s storytelling.

D23 Shopping Spree at Destination D23 2025 will include shopping experiences at:

The Walt Disney Company Store is back on the East Coast! At this location, D23 Gold Members will have access to official Destination D23 merchandise along with new D23 Member-exclusive items and other unique merchandise from TWDC Store. Please note that limited-edition trading pins for this event will be offered to attendees exclusively through a Random Selection Process (RSP) opportunity.

Mickey's of Glendale – The Walt Disney Imagineering campus store returns to the event with a pop-up shop featuring selections of specialty merchandise! Trading pins for this event will be offered to attendees through a RSP opportunity.

Disney Studio Store Hollywood – For the first time, the magic of Tinseltown is coming to Florida for Destination D23! The Disney Studio Store Hollywood will have a pop-up location at this year's event that will feature new apparel, accessories and pins! Limited-edition trading pins for this event will be offered to attendees through an RSP opportunity.

Ink & Paint Marketplace – Returning to Destination D23, the Ink & Paint Marketplace will feature an assortment from fan favorite brands and friends of Disney including Lug, and more!

Additional, Separately Ticket D23 Member Experiences Happening the Week of Destination D23 2025:

D23 Nights at Disney Springs

Throughout the week leading up to Destination D23 2025, D23 Members can visit Disney Springs for a variety of additional fun activities and offers! Stay tuned for more information at a later date.

A Goofy Movie Throwback Premiere: Thursday, August 28th

Did you know that A Goofy Movie had its 1995 Florida premiere at the AMC Theater now located at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World Resort? We’re going to be seeing fans “I 2 I" with a special 30th anniversary screening of A Goofy Movie at the same theater as the Florida premiere for a standout ’90s throwback!

Stay tuned for more information on this separately ticketed event available to all D23 Members, which will go on sale at a later date.

It should be noted that a limited number of additional tickets will be offered to D23 Gold Members for D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Typhoon Lagoon and D23 Shopping Spree at Destination D23 at a later date for guests who do not get tickets to Destination D23 2025.

All Destination D23 2025 event guests will receive access to the following D23-exclusive experiences:

Access to photo opportunities, gift bag pick-up, exhibits and shopping starting Friday, August 29th, 2025, including: D23 Member-exclusive The Walt Disney Company Store pop-up shop D23 Member-exclusive Mickey’s of Glendale pop-up shop D23 Member-exclusive Disney Studio Store Hollywood pop-up shop D23 Member-exclusive Ink & Paint Marketplace A special exhibit from the Walt Disney Archives

Guaranteed General seats at all Destination D23 2025 panels and presentations on Saturday, August 30th, and Sunday, August 31st, 2025

Access to D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Typhoon Lagoon on Saturday, August 30th

Commemorative gifts, including a Lug bag, event-exclusive pin, lanyard, credential, and shopping bag created exclusively for the event