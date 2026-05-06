D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Teased for Singapore
This news follows Disney Cruise Line's debut in the market earlier this year.
The Official Disney Fan Club has set its next international event destination: Singapore.
What's Happening:
- D23 has just announced that a new event is coming to Singapore next year.
- Disney made the announcement on social media, billing it as D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- In a press release, D23 promised that the event would be a one-of-a-kind celebration that will bring guests exclusive, first access to the latest in Disney storytelling, creativity, and innovation.
- The multi-day happening will feature live stage presentations with special announcements, interactive experiences, and (of course) merchandise.
- D23 Asia is another expansion of the D23 fan experience, which launched in 2009.
- Previously, in 2024, the fan club went to South America for D23 Brazil.
- Additionally, multiple installments of D23 Expo Japan have been held near Tokyo Disney Resort.
- Meanwhile, the flagship D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will return to the Anaheim Convention Center from August 14-16.
- More details on D23 Asia, including ticketing and programming, will be announced at a later date.
What They're Saying:
- Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company: "Bringing D23 to Singapore reflects the incredible passion of Disney fans across Asia Pacific and our desire to meet them where they are. D23 Asia will bring these fans together as a community to celebrate the powerful connection they have with our stories, characters, and experiences, and to get an exciting look at what lies ahead."
- Carol Choi, Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing & APAC Original Strategy, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific: "Disney has an extraordinary and growing fan base across Asia Pacific and bringing D23 to Singapore marks a natural evolution in our journey to bringing unforgettable fan experiences to audiences across this diverse region in new and meaningful ways. D23 Asia will offer fans a truly distinctive experience, with exclusive previews of our APAC Originals for Disney+ and the opportunity to hear directly from the creative talent behind our shows.”
- Ms. Jean Ng, Assistant Chief Executive, Experience Development Group, Singapore Tourism Board: "We are excited to bring D23 to Southeast Asia for the very first time. Together with Disney, we will be creating memorable experiences that resonate with fans across the region and beyond. This milestone further strengthens our partnership and adds to our vibrant and dynamic calendar of events and experiences that positions Singapore as the premier destination for memorable experiences.”
More Disney in Singapore:
- The announcement of D23 Asia in Singapore comes just a few months after Disney Cruise Line launched the Disney Adventure, with Singapore as its home port.
- Not only was the ship's arrival celebrated with a special fireworks display, but Disney also took over the Changi Airport.
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