Photos/Video: Disney Adventure Takes Over Singapore Changi Airport with New Displays and Features

As we get ready for the maiden voyage of the new Disney Adventure, the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, all hands are on deck at the Singapore Changi Airport. There, displays featuring the new districts and neighborhoods of the massive ship - which will be homeported in Singapore for a minimum of five years - can be found throughout the airport and its terminals.

The displays feature the different themed areas of the ship, including Marvel Landing and Wayfinder Bay.

Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie are both featured on the back of the ship, so they get a stunning display at the airport as well. Another display features Ariel and some underwater fun - a nod to the Disney Discovery Reef neighborhood on the ship.

All of the themed zones are represented in a new display in the world famous Jewel of the airport, near the iconic waterfall. Here, a Disney Adventure display features a multi-sided pedastal inspired by a snowglobe with characters featured on the ship adorned upon the stand. Above, Captain Mickey stands tall and proud in the globe itself.

More displays for the themed areas include Town Square (home of Disney Princesses), the Big Hero 6 - inspired San Fransokyo Street, Toy Story Place, and Disney Imagination Garden - the central hub and heart of the ship.

Elsewhere at the airport, a new show sequence has been added to the popular Wonderfall, which we are able to check out and you can too in the video below.

