Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 32 – Thanks, Bob + Filmmakers and Cast of "Hoppers"
It's time for another episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast — and it's nothing like Avatar!
In Episode 32, we discuss:
- Bob Iger's tenure as CEO
- Why in-person shareholders meetings should return
- The latest Disney news
Plus, Alex chats with filmmakers and cast from Pixar's Hoppers!
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
