Photos/Video: Let's Browse the Shelves of Destination D23's Mickey's of Glendale Retail Location

This location also features a large amount of Muppets and Haunted Mansion Parlor merch to go along with the highly sought-after WDI garb.

Destination D23 has officially begun at Walt Disney World and attendees can now access the highly sought-after merchandise locations within, including the fan-favorite Walt Disney Imagineering store, Mickey’s of Glendale.

The location not only offers goods from the Walt Disney Imagineering campus, complete with branded logo for the division, but also other arms including Disney Cruise Line and the Muppet Studios. As folks enter the location, they are greeted by mannequins sporting some of the items they’ll find within.

Those in attendance will also be greeted by a display featuring Tom Morrow 2.0 from EPCOT’s former Innoventions attraction (from 2000-2007) and the Disney Channel short-form Series, Imagineer That!, which has been recently revived on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube Channel.

Once inside, fans can find the different collections. We’ll start with the Muppets Studio collections, which feature our favorite characters as they mark their 70th anniversary.

The designs here are surprisingly simple for such an outrageous and chaotic cast of characters, but the simplicity in their designs is also what makes some of these must-have items.

More merchandise and apparel can be found featuring the Walt Disney Imagineering branding and logo, and discounted for the event!

Previously teased, a Destinations Collection features artwork of favorite characters in favorite park locations with a style influenced by legendary artist Mary Blair.

This year, they’ve also launched a new Passports collection, inspired by urban transit maps found around the world.

Using simple line art, the map inspired routes create imagery of famous Disney Parks icons, and stylized lettering paying homage to the (currently) six different Disney Destinations around the globe.

Even more Walt Disney Imagineering merchandise can be found (non-discounted in this area) and ranges from apparel and accessories to stationery, home goods, and more. All branded with the Imagineering logo.

Another area of the store is dedicated to merchandise celebrating the Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard the Disney Cruise Line. This lounge can be found on the Disney Treasure and the upcoming Disney Destiny, but this is the largest collection of Parlor logo merch we’ve seen yet.

Fore more information about Destination D23 and full coverage as the event goes on, be sure to check out our collection here.