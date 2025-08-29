Photos / Video: D23 Celebrates 30 Years of “A Goofy Movie” with an Epic Throwback Premiere at Disney Springs

The cast and director of "A Goofy Movie" were on hand at the same theater the film premiered at 30 years ago.

Did you know that A Goofy Movie had its 1995 Florida premiere at the AMC Theater in Disney Springs? In celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, D23 held a “throwback premiere" event at the theater last night, kicking off a weekend’s worth of festivities as part of Destination D23.

A recreation of the banner that hung from the building on the premiere night was even installed, exactly where it stood 30 years ago – a wonderful touch!

Meanwhile, a sign made guests aware of that historical note.

Across the way, check in was located at Planet Hollywood’s Stargazers Bar, alongside a photo backdrop attendees could take a photo with.

The hallways of the theater were decked out with standees of characters from the film, such as Lester (of Lester’s Possum Park fame), Powerline, and Goofy and Max out on the open road.

Prior to the screening, guests were treated to a brief Q&A with Bill Farmer (Goofy), Jason Marsden (Max) and director Kevin Lima – which you can watch below.

Of course, Goofy and Max, dressed in iconic costumes from the film, had to make an appearance!

Stay tuned for continuing coverage from Destination D23 and all the other D23 events taking place this weekend at Walt Disney World!