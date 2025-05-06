Disney Lorcana Unveils "Fabled" with Reprints and New Rarities, Set Rotation to Arrive with Debut

The first two Iconic rarity cards? Mickey and Minnie, of course.

In a stream this morning, Ravensburger announced some big changes that will arrive in Disney Lorcana with the release of the ninth installment of the game, Fabled.

What’s Happening:

This August, the Disney Lorcana TCG will celebrate its second year anniversary.

will celebrate its second year anniversary. As this milestone arrives, Ravensburger and the team behind Disney Lorcana have announced some impactful changes on the way.

have announced some impactful changes on the way. The bulk of these changes will come with the arrival of Fabled , which is to be the ninth chapter of the game.

, which is to be the ninth chapter of the game. Fabled will be released to local game stores on August 29th followed by a wide release on September 5th.

Fabled Reprints

First, while the Fabled set will include several new cards, it will also feature a bevy of reprints of cards featured in the first four chapters of the game ( The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula’s Return ).

set will include several new cards, it will also feature a bevy of reprints of cards featured in the first four chapters of the game ( and ). According to Disney Lorcana co-designer Ryan Miller, more than half of the cards in Fabled will be reprints.

That said, some of these reprints will be Enchanted editions of some fan favorites.

It should be noted that, while Fabled will heavily feature reprints, set 10 will return to a “normal" release.

A Goofy Movie:

As mentioned, in addition to the reprints, Fabled will also include several new cards.

will also include several new cards. In fact, the set will see the addition of A Goofy Movie to the world of Disney Lorcana.

to the world of No card art has been revealed yet, but Ravensburger did share the tease seen above.

New Rarities

When Fabled debuts, Disney Lorcana will also gain two new rarity classes: Epic and Iconic.

debuts, will also gain two new rarity classes: Epic and Iconic. Epic cards will be rarer than Legendary cards but more common than Enchanted cards.

Meanwhile, Iconic cards will now be the rarest cards (even harder to find than Enchanted).

Appropriately, the first two Iconic cards will be Mickey and Minnie, with Ravensburger giving this tease:

Currently, these new rarities will be alternate art versions of cards.

This means that the new rarities line up will be: Common Uncommon Rare Super rare Legendary Epic Enchanted Iconic



Set Rotation

One key reason why Disney Lorcana: Fabled will feature so many reprints is due to a change in the game’s Core Constructed competitive play rules.

will feature so many reprints is due to a change in the game’s Core Constructed competitive play rules. With the release of Fabled , cards from the first year of the game (four chapters) will be barred from Core Constructed competitive play.

, cards from the first year of the game (four chapters) will be barred from Core Constructed competitive play. However, if a card has been reprinted and appears in an eligible deck, any version of that card will be legal to play.

For example, if a player has a copy of a card from The First Chapter that has been reprinted in Fabled, they can still play their original card in competition.

This set rotation format will continue going forward, with the Year 2 set (chapters four through eight) being rotated out when the 13th set of the game is released in 2026.

Keep in mind that, just because cards may not be eligible for Core Constructed competitive play, Illumineers are still welcome to use these cards when playing with friends or family.

Additionally, Disney Lorcana will also introduce a new competitive format called Infinity Constructed.

The Collection Starter Set:

Also along with the release of Fabled will be a new Collection Starter Set.

will be a new Collection Starter Set. This product will include a card portfolio, four Fabled booster packs, and a TInkerbell Giant Fairy glimmer foil promo card.

What They’re Saying:

Ryan Miller, Brand Manager and Co-Designer of Disney Lorcana TCG at Ravensburger: “To keep the competitive game thriving, rotating out older cards to encourage new strategies and fresh deck designs is a really important part of the next chapter. But because we know there are cards in those early sets that are important to a lot of fans’ deck-building strategies, and we know not everybody got the cards they wanted the first year, we’re re-printing some cards from those first sets in Fabled. Including Enchanted versions of some fan favorites!"

More Disney Lorcana News: