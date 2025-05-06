Disney Lorcana Unveils "Fabled" with Reprints and New Rarities, Set Rotation to Arrive with Debut
The first two Iconic rarity cards? Mickey and Minnie, of course.
In a stream this morning, Ravensburger announced some big changes that will arrive in Disney Lorcana with the release of the ninth installment of the game, Fabled.
What’s Happening:
- This August, the Disney Lorcana TCG will celebrate its second year anniversary.
- As this milestone arrives, Ravensburger and the team behind Disney Lorcana have announced some impactful changes on the way.
- The bulk of these changes will come with the arrival of Fabled, which is to be the ninth chapter of the game.
- Fabled will be released to local game stores on August 29th followed by a wide release on September 5th.
Fabled Reprints
- First, while the Fabled set will include several new cards, it will also feature a bevy of reprints of cards featured in the first four chapters of the game (The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula’s Return).
- According to Disney Lorcana co-designer Ryan Miller, more than half of the cards in Fabled will be reprints.
- That said, some of these reprints will be Enchanted editions of some fan favorites.
- It should be noted that, while Fabled will heavily feature reprints, set 10 will return to a “normal" release.
A Goofy Movie:
- As mentioned, in addition to the reprints, Fabled will also include several new cards.
- In fact, the set will see the addition of A Goofy Movie to the world of Disney Lorcana.
- No card art has been revealed yet, but Ravensburger did share the tease seen above.
New Rarities
- When Fabled debuts, Disney Lorcana will also gain two new rarity classes: Epic and Iconic.
- Epic cards will be rarer than Legendary cards but more common than Enchanted cards.
- Meanwhile, Iconic cards will now be the rarest cards (even harder to find than Enchanted).
- Appropriately, the first two Iconic cards will be Mickey and Minnie, with Ravensburger giving this tease:
- Currently, these new rarities will be alternate art versions of cards.
- This means that the new rarities line up will be:
- Common
- Uncommon
- Rare
- Super rare
- Legendary
- Epic
- Enchanted
- Iconic
Set Rotation
- One key reason why Disney Lorcana: Fabled will feature so many reprints is due to a change in the game’s Core Constructed competitive play rules.
- With the release of Fabled, cards from the first year of the game (four chapters) will be barred from Core Constructed competitive play.
- However, if a card has been reprinted and appears in an eligible deck, any version of that card will be legal to play.
- For example, if a player has a copy of a card from The First Chapter that has been reprinted in Fabled, they can still play their original card in competition.
- This set rotation format will continue going forward, with the Year 2 set (chapters four through eight) being rotated out when the 13th set of the game is released in 2026.
- Keep in mind that, just because cards may not be eligible for Core Constructed competitive play, Illumineers are still welcome to use these cards when playing with friends or family.
- Additionally, Disney Lorcana will also introduce a new competitive format called Infinity Constructed.
The Collection Starter Set:
- Also along with the release of Fabled will be a new Collection Starter Set.
- This product will include a card portfolio, four Fabled booster packs, and a TInkerbell Giant Fairy glimmer foil promo card.
What They’re Saying:
- Ryan Miller, Brand Manager and Co-Designer of Disney Lorcana TCG at Ravensburger: “To keep the competitive game thriving, rotating out older cards to encourage new strategies and fresh deck designs is a really important part of the next chapter. But because we know there are cards in those early sets that are important to a lot of fans’ deck-building strategies, and we know not everybody got the cards they wanted the first year, we’re re-printing some cards from those first sets in Fabled. Including Enchanted versions of some fan favorites!"
