"Disney Lorcana" Announces More Details on "Reign of Jafar" Including "Illumineer's Quest: Palace Heist"

"Palace Hest" will feature some upgrades from the previous "Illumineer's Quest" too.
With Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar hitting local game store shelves later this month, Ravensburger has shared some more details about the upcoming set — as well as the second Illumineer’s Quest.

What’s Happening:

  • Reign of Jafar is nearly here!
  • Ahead of its debut, Ravensburger revealed more details about the next chapter of the TCG.
  • First, players will notice the striking red motif found in this set.
  • That will continue through the Reign of Jafar Illumineer’s Trove.

  • Speaking of Illumineers, Reign of Jafar will also mark the return of Illumineer’s Quest.
  • This Quest will be titled Palace Heist.

  • Notably, Palace Heist will include a few upgrades from the previous Illumineer’s Quest (Deep Trouble).
  • For example, this offering will feature an actual box so that plates can store all the components.
  • Additionally, a cardboard play surface will be used instead of a paper map.
  • Also interesting is that players won’t be battling Jafar directly as they did with Ursula.
  • Instead, they’ll be searching for the crown and seeking to destroy it.
  • Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar will be available at local game stores on May 30th followed by a wide release on June 6th.

Card Previews:

