"Disney Lorcana" Announces More Details on "Reign of Jafar" Including "Illumineer's Quest: Palace Heist"

"Palace Hest" will feature some upgrades from the previous "Illumineer's Quest" too.

With Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar hitting local game store shelves later this month, Ravensburger has shared some more details about the upcoming set — as well as the second Illumineer’s Quest.

Reign of Jafar is nearly here!

Ahead of its debut, Ravensburger revealed more details about the next chapter of the TCG.

First, players will notice the striking red motif found in this set.

That will continue through the Reign of Jafar Illumineer’s Trove.

Speaking of Illumineers, Reign of Jafar will also mark the return of Illumineer’s Quest.

This Quest will be titled Palace Heist.

Notably, Palace Heist will include a few upgrades from the previous Illumineer’s Quest ( Deep Trouble ) .

For example, this offering will feature an actual box so that players can store all the components.

Additionally, a cardboard play surface will be used instead of a paper map.

Also interesting is that players won’t be battling Jafar directly as they did with Ursula.

Instead, they’ll be searching for the crown and seeking to destroy it.

Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar will be available at local game stores on May 30th followed by a wide release on June 6th.

Card Previews:

