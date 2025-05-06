"Disney Lorcana" Teases 10th Chapter: "Whispers in the Well"

Wait, is that a gargoyle by chance?
During today’s big livestream, in addition to giving more details on sets eight and nine, Disney Lorcana teased the 10th chapter of the TCG.

What’s Happening:

  • Ravensburger has confirmed that the 10th Disney Lorcana set will be Whispers in the Well.
  • In addition to the title, a piece of artwork was also released.
  • Not only is this art gorgeous — but eagle-eyed fans may be curious about what appears to be a gargoyle in the background.
  • Yes, it was confirmed that Gargoyles will be coming to the TCG.
  • This set will see the addition of The Black Cauldron.
  • Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well will be released in the fourth quarter of this year.

More Disney Lorcana News:

