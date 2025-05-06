"Disney Lorcana" Teases 10th Chapter: "Whispers in the Well"

During today’s big livestream, in addition to giving more details on sets eight and nine, Disney Lorcana teased the 10th chapter of the TCG.

Ravensburger has confirmed that the 10th Disney Lorcana set will be Whispers in the Well.

In addition to the title, a piece of artwork was also released.

Not only is this art gorgeous — but eagle-eyed fans may be curious about what appears to be a gargoyle in the background.

Yes, it was confirmed that Gargoyles will be coming to the TCG.

This set will see the addition of The Black Cauldron.

. Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well will be released in the fourth quarter of this year.

