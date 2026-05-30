Pixar Sparks Fresh Speculation of Taylor Swift's Involvement "Toy Story 5"

This seems to be our strongest indication yet that the megastar will be providing a song for the upcoming "Toy Story 5"

Speculation has been rampant across Disney and Taylor Swift fan communities that the singer would be performing a song for the upcoming Toy Story 5. Well, the official Pixar account has given us our strongest indication yet that might be true.

What's Happening:

Rumors linking Taylor Swift to Toy Story 5 began after a mysterious countdown briefly appeared on her website, featuring a blue-sky-and-cloud design that fans said resembled Andy's bedroom wallpaper from the Toy Story films.

Swifties also pointed to the countdown's yellow-and-blue color scheme, similarities to the Toy Story logo, and Taylor Swift's history of hiding clues and Easter eggs in her promotional campaigns.

Fan theories suggested Swift could be contributing an original song to the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, leading some online to nickname the rumored collaboration "Tay Story 5."

In recent days, a billboard went up in Los Angeles featuring the letters "TS" in the Toy Story font, with the Andy's bedroom backdrop.

Now, the official Pixar X account has shared a video of Jessie dancing on the billboard, with the caption "she's making those moves up as she goes!"

Swifties will immediately notice that line as a lyric from her hit song "Shake It Off."

While Taylor Swift's involvement in the film has yet to be officially confirmed, this post seems to be the clearest indication yet that she may be part of the project.

She's making those moves up as she goes! pic.twitter.com/DxMmwLbqle — Pixar (@Pixar) May 30, 2026

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