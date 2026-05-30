Pixar Sparks Fresh Speculation of Taylor Swift's Involvement "Toy Story 5"
This seems to be our strongest indication yet that the megastar will be providing a song for the upcoming "Toy Story 5"
Speculation has been rampant across Disney and Taylor Swift fan communities that the singer would be performing a song for the upcoming Toy Story 5. Well, the official Pixar account has given us our strongest indication yet that might be true.
What's Happening:
- Rumors linking Taylor Swift to Toy Story 5 began after a mysterious countdown briefly appeared on her website, featuring a blue-sky-and-cloud design that fans said resembled Andy's bedroom wallpaper from the Toy Story films.
- Swifties also pointed to the countdown's yellow-and-blue color scheme, similarities to the Toy Story logo, and Taylor Swift's history of hiding clues and Easter eggs in her promotional campaigns.
- Fan theories suggested Swift could be contributing an original song to the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, leading some online to nickname the rumored collaboration "Tay Story 5."
- In recent days, a billboard went up in Los Angeles featuring the letters "TS" in the Toy Story font, with the Andy's bedroom backdrop.
- Now, the official Pixar X account has shared a video of Jessie dancing on the billboard, with the caption "she's making those moves up as she goes!"
- Swifties will immediately notice that line as a lyric from her hit song "Shake It Off."
- While Taylor Swift's involvement in the film has yet to be officially confirmed, this post seems to be the clearest indication yet that she may be part of the project.
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more – all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- For even more on the fifth Toy Story film, you can find out a few things we know about the upcoming new movie now.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.