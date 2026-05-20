Get A First Look at The Mandalorian and Grogu in Updated Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Missions
The first look adds to the already updated preshow that we've already seen.
Fans can now get a first look at what to expect when they experience Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland and Walt Disney World after The Mandalorian and Grogu arrive in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction.
What's Happening:
- You can now get a first look at what to expect when The Mandalorian and Grogu take over new missions aboard the popular Disneyland and Walt Disney World attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- The new missions, set to debut on May 22, star the two ultra-popular Star Wars characters from the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, and the new movie, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- In this first look, you can see some of the transmission ahead of boarding the Millennium Falcon, as well as some of the new experience and mission onboard the ship.
- Starting on May 22, 2026 guests can take flight on the new mission, and for the first time ever, the crew will be in control of their own destination aboard what will be called "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run - A New Mission."
- Guests can join Din Djarin (and of course, Grogu) on an exciting new mission - tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy.
- Guests will have the option of venturing to Bespin, the wreckage of the second Death Star around Endor, or the city-planet of Coruscant. This element of gameplay - because let’s be real, it’s a giant video game - will be chosen by those in the Engineer seats on board.
- The new enhancements were originally announced during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, where it was revealed a new story featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu will be coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- It was confirmed at SXSW in 2025 that the new version of the attraction will be available at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland, something that was assumed but not explicitly stated during the original announcement.
- At the time of the original announcement during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, Dave Filoni said, “Just imagine it: you’ll be able to fly alongside Mando and Grogu on thrilling, and dangerous, missions."
- The original news came during the Fortnite and Epic Games section of the presentation, because, as Filoni explained, Epic’s Unreal Engine will help bring this new adventure to life.
- For even more context, you can check out the newly updated preshow to the popular attraction at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World featuring Hondo Ohnaka, which quietly debuted at both destinations recently.
- To experience the new missions for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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